Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding Rare YaksZack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Add Bright, Young DC to Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coaching vacancy.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB
INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the importance...
Look: Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumor Swirling On Tuesday
The 2022 NFL regular season ended two days ago and the Arizona Cardinals have already undergone substantial change. General manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are both no longer with the franchise, but owner Michael Bidwell doesn't plan to stop there. The team will try to trade ...
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
Browns’ pass rusher apologizes for critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement apologizing for recent critical comments about the organization.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Wild Card: Updated Look at the Minnesota Vikings’ Offense
Eighteen weeks later, with dozens of opposing players reviewed, the ultimate offensive preview of the New York Giants season is finally here. It’s time for the postseason, the franchise’s first in six years, and all attention has turned back to a familiar foe to start another hopeful Cinderella run.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals, 1972 Dolphins Share Interesting Status Heading Into 2023 NFL Playoffs
CINCINNATI — This year's Bengals and the NFL's only undefeated team have one key attribute in common. Cincinnati (eight wins in a row) is one of the hottest teams in the league, just like the 1972 Dolphins were. According to NFL Research, The only team in league history with...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker
Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
The NFL playoffs arrive this weekend, and the Chiefs are exactly where they want to be. They locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, albeit in unusual circumstances, which earned them the most important thing that comes with it — the first-round bye – even if it did not necessarily earn them all that comes with it.
Wichita Eagle
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM
If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.
The Hoosier State's top 2024 QB Danny O'Neil gives the latest regarding his recruitment
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil was one of the standouts at this year’s All-American Bowl National Combine, and before a strong performance on the Alamo Dome field in San Antonio, he sat down with 247Sports and talked about where things stand with his recruitment. "I think the...
Colts GM Chris Ballard on the Hot Seat Based on Comments Made by Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts just finished a disaster of a season. They fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start, hired Jeff Saturday to replace him and things only got
Comments / 0