FOX Sports

Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?

The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2 Phillies Ranked High In 2023 Best MLB Players List

The MLB offseason has seen massive contracts and trades, with the Philadelphia Phillies amongst the most active. Having acquired Trea Turner the optimism is high for the 2023 Phillies. One thing most fans love to argue about is player rankings. Well, MLB Nerds came out with their 2023 rankings of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings

The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishstripes.com

Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade

After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks...
LOS ANGELES, CA

