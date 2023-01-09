ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department now has a drone to help officers track down criminals. Garfield Heights Police Officer Patrick Hace said they recently used the drone to pinpoint the exact location and movement of one of two teenagers accused of stealing a car. According...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man arrested for OVI on New Year’s Day while wearing party hat (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man for OVI while wearing a party hat on New Year’s Day. Troopers started a traffic stop with a man driving a Honda sedan at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 on SR-2 near SR-283 in Painesville for a marked lanes violation, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
PAINESVILLE, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged with felonies for allegedly attempting to cash bad check

SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union branch on Hayes Avenue. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the bank on Monday afternoon...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy