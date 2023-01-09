Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21...
cleveland19.com
15-year-old gunman arrested after incident near elementary school in Parma, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday afternoon after he fired a gun near an elementary school. The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 5400 block of Broadview Road after what officers were told was a car crash with a gunshot involved, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd....
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs. The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault,...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department now has a drone to help officers track down criminals. Garfield Heights Police Officer Patrick Hace said they recently used the drone to pinpoint the exact location and movement of one of two teenagers accused of stealing a car. According...
Florida woman reports murder from decades past: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Florida woman reported Jan. 6 that she had witnessed a murder decades ago and wanted to speak with a detective. She then told detectives that she may not have proof of a murder, but wanted them to investigate her stepfather, whom she said mistreated her and may have murdered somebody.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
Police Release New Details in Cleveland High School Student Killing
Police have released new details in the slaying of an 18-year-old Cleveland student. Pierre McCoy was waiting at a bus stop near the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with around 25 people when he was fatally shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. The shooting took place right after school.
cleveland19.com
Man in custody for July 2022 bank robbery in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cincinnati man is now charged with robbing several banks in Ohio and Indiana; including, one in Montville Township. Timothy James Arnold, 44, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2022 after allegedly robbing a bank in Lewisburg, OH. Once in custody, investigators sad Arnold was linked...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Cleveland
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Cleveland's east side early Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of thieves are wanted for stealing $7,500 worth of products from Ulta Beauty, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The suspects walked into the store and loaded up baskets full of merchandise on Dec. 2, according to police.
Cleveland police looking for missing teen
Cleveland police are looking for a teen who was reported missing on Wednesday. According to investigators, 15-year-old Savvon Huff has been missing from their Euclid Avenue home since Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Parma school board member arrested on felony charge
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts 6 in connection to child exploitation investigations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said six people are facing charges in connection to separate incidents of child exploitation. According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury returned indictments against the following individuals this week:. Abijah Cummings-Byrd, 20, of Parma. charged with...
Lorain man gets 15 years in prison for giving victim fentanyl that caused fatal overdose
CLEVELAND — A Lorain man will serve more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose. U.S. District Judge Christopher A. Boyko on Wednesday sentenced Kevin L. Walker to 15 years behind bars. The 31-year-old had also admitted to possessing drugs.
cleveland19.com
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
cleveland19.com
Man arrested for OVI on New Year’s Day while wearing party hat (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man for OVI while wearing a party hat on New Year’s Day. Troopers started a traffic stop with a man driving a Honda sedan at around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 on SR-2 near SR-283 in Painesville for a marked lanes violation, according to OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago.
Federal officials arrest suspect accused of killing 16-year-old boy at Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a Mansfield hotel last week. Federal officials apprehended 31-year-old Monteles Holland late Tuesday morning at an apartment in Columbus. Holland had been...
huroninsider.com
Man charged with felonies for allegedly attempting to cash bad check
SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union branch on Hayes Avenue. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the bank on Monday afternoon...
Comments / 2