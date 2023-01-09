ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Former Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Could Be “Missing Link” For Texas In 2023

Jalen Catalon once considered the Texas Longhorns his "dream destination" when coming out of Mansfield Legacy High School in 2019. Sometimes the road more traveled will provide better results in the end. Catalon announced Monday that he would be transferring to Texas for his final season of eligibility. The former...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Why Fox’s Joel Klatt Likes Oklahoma in 2023

Count Joel Klatt as a believer in Oklahoma football. Despite the Sooners’ 6-7 finish under Brent Venables in 2022, Fox’s lead college football game analyst has OU “almost” in his “way too early” preseason top 10 for 2023. “I considered them for the reason...
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Michigan president goes public on Jim Harbaugh contract talks

The rumors around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh continue to swirl as the offseason picks up and his future still apparently up in the air. Harbaugh has already talked to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and reports indicate he had a two-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos. Amid all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Stadium Named As Possible Site for AFC Championship Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released its official plan for a neutral-site AFC championship game in the event that the Bills and Chiefs are slated to play against each other in the title game. Per a release from the NFL, Atlanta would host the game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained

It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy