Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Falcons Star Endorses ‘Fire’ Trade for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has earned a reputation for being one of the NFL's most versatile players, making an impact in both the run and pass game while holding the league record for kick return touchdowns with nine. But Patterson, who just finished his second season in Atlanta...
Browns Pursuing Steelers Coach Brian Flores

PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns are looking to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position and are interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for the job. The Browns announced Flores will interview for the position along with a number of other outside candidates. And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert...
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Praises WR Tyler Lockett: ‘Great For A Real Estate Agent’

While there are several reasons the Seattle Seahawks are a playoff team, one of, if not the biggest, is the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith. Smith has played at an MVP caliber level for Seattle this season, and is a catalyst for their playoff berth. Of course, having one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett definitely helps.
Dolphins Playoff Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first playoff victory since 2000 when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon as part of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend. The Dolphins have lost their last four playoff games since defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17 in overtime,...
Cowboys Must ‘Flip the Switch!’ CeeDee’s Playoff Plan at Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out. Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is...
Derek Carr Bids Farewell to Raider Nation

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders officially ended today, not with a Super Bowl parade, but a simple social media post. Say what you want about Derek Carr, but for nine years, through various coaches, home states, and a voluminous amount of teammates and circumstances, he has been the one thing you could count on.
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM

If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.
Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
