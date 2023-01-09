ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wp2ve_0k8svG5f00

Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m. Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE TO BUY

Only seven dispensaries will launch adult-use recreational cannabis on Tuesday. In our area, those include Affinity in New Haven and Fine Fettle in Stamford. Two more stores, The Botanist in Danbury and Still River Wellness in Torrington, are already licensed but plan to launch retail sales at a later date.

At Fine Fettle, delivery trucks arrived all day on Monday. Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Zachs is expecting up to 1,200 customers on the first day, including many from neighboring New York.

"We've got eight registers here. Every five minutes, so there's 12 per hour, per register, and open for 10 hours tomorrow," he said.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

First, you must bring a government-issued ID proving you're at least 21 years old.

Also, don't just show up. To avoid long lines, most dispensaries want you to order your products online then book an appointment to pick them up. And when you get there, stores can only accept cash or debit cards due to federal prohibition laws.

To preserve supply, the state is initially limiting how much customers can purchase. The limit is a quarter-ounce of cannabis per transaction. That equals between seven and 14 pre-roll cigarettes, or two to four vapes. As for edibles, they vary by size and type.

There's a catch though. The quarter-ounce limit is "per transaction." Since the state isn't tracking your purchases, if you're willing to drive all over Connecticut, you could buy up to 9 ounces of marijuana in one day. (Individual dispensaries can only sell each person 1 ounce of cannabis per day.)

CONCERNS ABOUT RISKS

Speaking of edibles, to keep kids away, gummies must have plain packaging.

"It can't be bright, colorful, and in a design that looks like other candies or things that you would give your children," said Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

But some doctors worry it's not enough.

"We'd be fooling ourselves if we don't recognize the fact that, even though cannabis is approved for adults only, it's going to trickle down – just like alcohol and tobacco have done," said Dr. Deepak D'Souza, a psychiatry professor with Yale School of Medicine who also directs the neuropsychiatry program at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.

D'Souza is also concerned about drugged driving. Unlike alcohol, breath tests cannot detect how high a driver is. Instead, the law legalizing marijuana sales required police agencies to add "drug recognition experts," officers specifically trained to run various cognitive tests.

But as News 12 Connecticut reported in 2021 , the training is expensive and time-consuming – and its accuracy has been questioned in other states.

Back at Fine Fettle, they want to remove the stigma around pot.

"We're doing a lot more than just making a cannabis sale," said Zachs. "We're changing the perception of cannabis."

MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENTS

All nine retail dispensaries also sell medical marijuana, and each must have a separate line for patients. DCP urged medical patients to stock up before Tuesday's retail launch.

Medical patients can also grow up to three mature marijuana plants on their own. All other adults age 21 and over can do so starting on July 1.

MORE RETAILERS, DELIVERY COMING

DCP Commissioner Seagull expects more retailers to receive state licensing in the next few months. Some must get approval from the state Social Equity Council first, and all must have financing and local zoning lined up too. Seagull expects delivery services to begin soon too.

Comments / 1

Related
wshu.org

Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries open today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut on Tuesday joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot started Tuesday morning at seven dispensaries across the state, including ZenLeaf Meriden, formerly Willow Brook Wellness, and Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington. The Department of Consumer Protection announced the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
heystamford.com

High Stamford! Recreational Cannabis Sales to Begin at Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00am. This is the day that approved licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over. Nine medical marijuana dispensaries have been converted for hybrid use across Connecticut. For Fairfield County, it’s Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 sq ft dispensary in Springdale’s Research Park.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

131K+
Followers
45K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy