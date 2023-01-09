ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Sen. Blumenthal highlights federal budget increase in funds to fight violence against women

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The federal government is providing its highest level of funding ever to the Office on Violence Against Women.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal joined advocates highlighting the $700 million budget Monday.

The money will support efforts by local governments, universities and nonprofits to support victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

Blumenthal says the increase in funding is timely for Connecticut in light of the recent death of Julie Minogue, a Milford victim of domestic violence.

"We will know more after the investigation about all of the circumstances of her death, but clearly more advocacy, more protection might well have saved her life and that's the goal of this money," said Blumenthal.

This budget increase puts funding for the Violence Against Women Act 22% higher than last year.

