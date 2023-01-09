ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

2 men arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, tools from cemetery

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police arrested two men for allegedly breaking into Oak View Cemetery overnight and stealing a utility vehicle and tools. Police said they noticed "suspicious activity" on Minaker Drive late Tuesday night, according to the Antioch police Facebook page. An SUV was parked in the roadway towing a utility vehicle on a trailer.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD: 2 arrested in months-old Mission triple shooting that left 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police made arrests Thursday for an August shooting that injured three and killed one. Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Nickolas Ernesto Calderon of Colma and 28-year-old Christopher Berrios-Mabutas of Daly City. The pair is accused of involvement, including homicide, in the Aug. 21 early morning fatal shooting on Mission and 19th Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for public's help locating missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Bay Area teenager is missing, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him. London Clay of Brentwood was last seen Monday at his home. The 17-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches and is approximately 138...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home

Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows woman being kidnapped in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. - A kidnapping in Hayward came to a peaceful resolution after the victim was found, and the suspect brought into custody, police said. Hayward police said officers received information last month that a woman had been assaulted and kidnapped in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses were able to provide...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes

OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter

Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter. Advocates in the South Bay say many of the homeless have been moved to shelters and higher ground. Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose say they’ve opened centers to as many people as possible and will continue providing emergency shelter until the storms are over.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy