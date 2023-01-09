Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
KTVU FOX 2
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, tools from cemetery
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police arrested two men for allegedly breaking into Oak View Cemetery overnight and stealing a utility vehicle and tools. Police said they noticed "suspicious activity" on Minaker Drive late Tuesday night, according to the Antioch police Facebook page. An SUV was parked in the roadway towing a utility vehicle on a trailer.
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD: 2 arrested in months-old Mission triple shooting that left 1 dead
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police made arrests Thursday for an August shooting that injured three and killed one. Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Nickolas Ernesto Calderon of Colma and 28-year-old Christopher Berrios-Mabutas of Daly City. The pair is accused of involvement, including homicide, in the Aug. 21 early morning fatal shooting on Mission and 19th Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for public's help locating missing Brentwood teen
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Bay Area teenager is missing, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him. London Clay of Brentwood was last seen Monday at his home. The 17-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches and is approximately 138...
KTVU FOX 2
Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home
Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
KTVU FOX 2
Man in body armor arrested after firing assault rifle near Oakland Zoo: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man was arrested after being accused of firing several shots from an assault rifle near the Oakland Zoo. Police said they were called to a report of shots fired about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported but police went to a home on...
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
KTVU FOX 2
Critics blast new Alameda DA's decision to toss special circumstances in slayings
OAKLAND, Calif. - New Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is drawing criticism for her decision to toss special circumstances against a man charged in three slayings, including that of 9-year-old Michaela Garecht in Hayward back in 1988. David Misch, already a convicted killer, is awaiting trial on charges he...
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender accuses SF DA of violating juvenile records law
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's Public Defender's Office is accusing the District Attorney of violating state law that protects juvenile records. The case in question involves the 15-year-old murder suspect who is accused of shooting and killing Japantown security guard Gavin Boston on Jan. 4. The public defender's office on...
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows woman being kidnapped in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. - A kidnapping in Hayward came to a peaceful resolution after the victim was found, and the suspect brought into custody, police said. Hayward police said officers received information last month that a woman had been assaulted and kidnapped in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses were able to provide...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
KTVU FOX 2
Vector control offices say storms could drive rodents into homes
OAKLAND, Calif. - The recent storms and flooding aren't just sending Bay Area residents searching for shelter. Alameda County Vector Control's Community Relations Coordinator, Daniel Wilson says they have been getting calls about rats and other rodents. "We have gotten calls and people seeing rats getting flushed out of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after kidnapping, raping woman in downtown Mountain View, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman after she got separated from her husband during a night out in downtown Mountain View. Police said Henry Bermudez, 32, brought the woman back to his apartment Saturday night and allegedly raped and assaulted her. She was found the next morning, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
KTVU FOX 2
Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay
From Daly City, to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County. Sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter
Homeless advocates in San Jose say most people safe during evacuations, others refusing shelter. Advocates in the South Bay say many of the homeless have been moved to shelters and higher ground. Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose say they’ve opened centers to as many people as possible and will continue providing emergency shelter until the storms are over.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw sewage source of 'chemical spill' off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to what they called a "chemical spill" at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The spill actually turned out to be raw sewage. A truck containing 1,000 to 1,500 of...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of man killed while visiting San Francisco want justice and to bring attention to his case
San Francisco - The family of a man killed while visiting San Francisco is trying to bring attention to the case. They're concerned that it is still unsolved. The deadly shooting happened in June. Police are now offering a new $50,000 reward in hopes of generating leads. The parents of...
