Missouri State

KVOE

WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide

Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
BOONE COUNTY, MO
voiceofalexandria.com

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
Kansas Reflector

With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care

TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months.  While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
iheart.com

3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
TENNESSEE STATE
Missourinet

Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants

Click the player below to listen to the interview:. The Environmental Protection Agency instituted a rule in 2015, which provides requirements for the safe disposal of Coal Ash. A November report from the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice shows that a majority of Missouri’s coal-fired power plants are actually causing more environmental harm.
MISSOURI STATE

