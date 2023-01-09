Read full article on original website
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map unchanged for area counties; Kansas now with largest percentage of exceptional drought coverage nationwide
Once again, there was no moisture across the KVOE listening area for the past week. And once again, there was no movement in the latest update from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
kiowacountypress.net
Extreme heat prompts Pacific Northwest farmers to consider climate change mitigation
(Washington News Service) Hotter temperatures are changing the agricultural landscape in the Pacific Northwest, especially for iconic tree fruit growers. Keith Veselka has seen that first-hand over the past few years operating NWFM, LLC, which manages 1,400 acres of apples and cherries for institutional investors across Washington state. Over the...
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
At least 20 Louisiana horse deaths tied to contaminated feed
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 20 horses in Louisiana have died after ingesting bacteria found in some alfalfa hay cubes from a manufacturer in Colorado, state agriculture officials said. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began notifying livestock owners and others about potential problems with some bags of “Top Of The Rockies […]
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings
If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
KSAT 12
Highly contagious rabbit disease that causes sudden death detected in Texas for first time this winter
SAN ANTONIO – The Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus 2 has been detected in three animals in Texas for the first time this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said two desert cottontail rabbits and one black-tailed jackrabbit in El Paso County tested positive for the disease. Rabbit Hemorrhagic...
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
voiceofalexandria.com
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care
TOPEKA — With federal “continuous coverage” Medicaid protections ending, thousands of Kansans are expected to be dropped from medical programs in the coming months. While President Joe Biden is expected to extend the public health emergency issued for COVID-19, one that allowed for health-related measures and the continuous coverage policy, states will no longer have […] The post With Medicaid ‘continuous coverage’ ending soon, many Kansans may lose access to care appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KETV.com
'No known safe level': Report reveals high radon levels across most of Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report from Nebraska DHHS shows a majority of Nebraskans are living in counties with unhealthy levels of radon, the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., in their homes and businesses. The colorless and odorless gas is blamed for about 21,000 lung cancer...
iheart.com
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
Missourinet
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
Click the player below to listen to the interview:. The Environmental Protection Agency instituted a rule in 2015, which provides requirements for the safe disposal of Coal Ash. A November report from the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice shows that a majority of Missouri’s coal-fired power plants are actually causing more environmental harm.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
