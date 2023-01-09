ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He’s been eligible for 3 years. Did former Boise State QB Moore make Hall of Fame cut?

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
Former USC running back Reggie Bush and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow made the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, but one of the most successful quarterbacks in NCAA history missed the cut again.

Former Boise State star Kellen Moore was not one of the 18 former players in the class, which was announced Monday . Four coaches — Mark Richt (Georgia), Paul Johnson (Georgia Tech), Roy Kramer (Central Michigan) and Monte Carter (Shepherd) — will also be inducted during the 65th annual Nation Football Foundation awards dinner in December.

Moore, who has been the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since 2019, has been eligible for the hall since 2021.

The 34-year-old native of Prosser, Washington, was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, which is one of five teams used to determine consensus All-American status eligibility. His final college season was almost 12 years ago, and he has no known character issues.

Moore was a second-team academic All-American in 2010 and a four-time conference all-academic selection. He earned a degree from Boise State in communication.

Moore also lost just three games as Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, and his 50 career wins are still an NCAA record. He’s the only player in school history to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and earn three conference player of the year awards.

Moore still holds records at Boise State for career touchdown passes (142), passing yards (14,667), completions (1,157) and attempts (1,658). He ranks No. 2 in NCAA history in career TD passes, behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum.

Skinner invited to NFL Combine

Former Boise State safety JL Skinner was invited to the NFL Combine on Monday. The annual showcase of the top talent in the draft will take place Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

Skinner is one of five Boise State players who have officially declared for the NFL Draft , joining defensive tackle Scott Matlock, cornerbacks Caleb Biggers and Tyric LeBeauf, and linebacker Ezekiel Noa.

Left tackle John Ojukwu, safety Tyreque Jones and edge rusher George Tarlas are also expected to test the waters in the NFL after accepting invitations to all-star games. Ojukwu and Jones will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Tarlas will join Matlock in the NFLPA Bowl.

Skinner was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2022 after leading Boise State with four interceptions and finishing second on the team with 65 tackles. He led the Broncos with 92 tackles in 2021.

