York County, PA

Elected officials gather at Farm Show to talk about Ag

Harrisburg, PA — Elected officials from across the Commonwealth converged on the Farm Show today to take in the sights and sounds and talk about ag. “We rediscovered our food system in the last three years,” said Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hundreds flooded into the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona

GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
Man accused of having over 500 bags of fentanyl in his car in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is being accused of allegedly having over 500 bags of fentanyl and illegally carrying a Glock 9mm pistol that was bought for him. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriquez had been stopped by police near his home on Sept. 22 for an outstanding warrant.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
$1.66 million PA Lottery ticket sold in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One lucky York County resident is counting their blessings after turning in a whopping $1.66 million ticket from the PA Match 6 lottery on Thursday. The purchased ticket had matched all six winning numbers which were as followed:. 2-15-21-38-40-47 The 7-Eleven that sold the...
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA
Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
Man caught and arrested for 2022 murder in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested Wednesday night for the Sept. 28 shooting death of 19-year-old Ethan Mooney according to the York City Police Department (YCPD). Police say Tyrell Christian was stopped in the first block of N. West St. for driving with an expired registration.
YORK, PA
Road closed in Columbia Borough due to pipe replacements

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for the Columbia Borough Police Department have revealed that the 300 Block southbound lane of Locust St. will be closed Wednesday. Police say no cars will be able to travel southbound, however the northbound lane will remain open for the day. The closure...
COLUMBIA, PA
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Man pleads guilty and sentenced up to 12 years for third-degree murder

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster City man has been sentenced to 6-12 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Aaron Robertson, 34-years-old, was originally only charged with aggravated and simple assault for beating a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
COLUMBIA, PA
Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

