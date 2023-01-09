Read full article on original website
local21news.com
"Dauphin County research shows 1 in 52 people will experience a violent crime"
Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday $100 million in grant money towards 127 projects across the state to reduce gun and group violence. Over a million dollars of that money was awarded to three Dauphin County projects. According to Harrisburg Area Learning Academy’s Executive Director, Dr. Dawn Crosson said more...
local21news.com
Harrisburg officials order people living under Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Terry Brown moved to Harrisburg less than a year ago and has lived under the Mulberry Street Bridge for the last two months. “This was really the only spot I knew that I could turn to go and have some continuity,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
local21news.com
Elected officials gather at Farm Show to talk about Ag
Harrisburg, PA — Elected officials from across the Commonwealth converged on the Farm Show today to take in the sights and sounds and talk about ag. “We rediscovered our food system in the last three years,” said Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hundreds flooded into the...
local21news.com
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona
GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
local21news.com
Man accused of having over 500 bags of fentanyl in his car in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is being accused of allegedly having over 500 bags of fentanyl and illegally carrying a Glock 9mm pistol that was bought for him. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriquez had been stopped by police near his home on Sept. 22 for an outstanding warrant.
local21news.com
$1.66 million PA Lottery ticket sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One lucky York County resident is counting their blessings after turning in a whopping $1.66 million ticket from the PA Match 6 lottery on Thursday. The purchased ticket had matched all six winning numbers which were as followed:. 2-15-21-38-40-47 The 7-Eleven that sold the...
local21news.com
Skyview 21 | Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skyview 21 took to the sky to show the devastation after a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As you can see, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages. The State Police Fire Marshal...
local21news.com
$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
local21news.com
Cumberland Co. couple charged with endangering the welfare of their children, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County couple has been charged with endangering the welfare of their children following an ongoing investigation by the Newville Police. Authorities say 32-year-old Travis and Taryn Laughner are each charged with five felony counts of endangering the welfare of their children, along...
local21news.com
Man caught and arrested for 2022 murder in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was arrested Wednesday night for the Sept. 28 shooting death of 19-year-old Ethan Mooney according to the York City Police Department (YCPD). Police say Tyrell Christian was stopped in the first block of N. West St. for driving with an expired registration.
local21news.com
Thermostat is the number one place consumers waste energy, experts say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – If you’re looking to save some money, experts say your energy bill is a good place to start. You can keep the expenses down by cutting back on your energy usage. Weather stripping your doors and windows is one way to cut down on...
local21news.com
2023 PA Farm Show provides millions in revenue for Central PA economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — With the Farm Show in full swing, foot traffic and sales are providing a boost for businesses across the Commonwealth. PA Department of Agriculture officials say parking revenue on the first day of the 2023 Farm Show exceeded revenue for all eight days of 2022.
local21news.com
Fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County causes millions in damage
STRASBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews in Lancaster County spent hours on Tuesday battling a blaze at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. Officials said the fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, on the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road. Initial reports say the fire started in the roof area.
local21news.com
17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle accident in Dauphin County, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — State Police in Lykens say a 17-year-old was killed in a multi-car crash in Dauphin County on Thursday morning. According to police, it happened just after 7:30 AM at State Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Authorities say a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado,...
local21news.com
Road closed in Columbia Borough due to pipe replacements
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials for the Columbia Borough Police Department have revealed that the 300 Block southbound lane of Locust St. will be closed Wednesday. Police say no cars will be able to travel southbound, however the northbound lane will remain open for the day. The closure...
local21news.com
Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are investigating after a dog was shot in Susquehanna Township. According to authorities, it happened on December 31 around 1:30 PM on the 2400 block of Locust Lane. Police say an unknown black male who is described as...
local21news.com
Man pleads guilty and sentenced up to 12 years for third-degree murder
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster City man has been sentenced to 6-12 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Aaron Robertson, 34-years-old, was originally only charged with aggravated and simple assault for beating a...
local21news.com
Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
local21news.com
Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly assaulted security guard in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say they are attempting to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a building on the 1300 block of North 6th Street. According to police, a man entered the secure building around 5:00 PM on December 26. Police...
