"Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis dispensaries opened to the public on Tuesday, making the Constitution State the latest along the east coast to open access to cannabis to adults 21 and older.“Certainly the folks … who braved the cold this morning to stand and wait in line are incredibly excited about the opportunity today, not only of course to purchase safe, high quality product at our retail outlet, but also the fact that you know, this is the end of prohibition here in the state,” said Darren Weiss, chief operating officer of Verano Holdings, one of the companies licensed to sell...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO