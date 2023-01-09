Read full article on original website
CT lawmaker wants teens to take course on risks of driving while high to get driver's license
A Connecticut lawmaker wants to require teenagers to undergo a course on the risks of driving while high on marijuana as one of the requirements to obtain a driver’s license. State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, said the proposal is modeled off a similar law just implemented in Massachusetts,...
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
As new cannabis law lights legal sales, many residents out from under old law
The impact of Connecticut’s historic cannabis law kicks in further Tuesday, with the start of legal sales for recreational use. Meanwhile, more residents are out from under the former ban: 44,000 are now free of pot convictions handed down years ago.
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Conviction Integrity Unit is Overseen by the Same People Who Caused Wrongful Convictions in the First Place
The Roman poet Juvenal asked: “Who will guard the guards themselves?” yet his inquiry had nothing to do with security personnel. It’s a philosophical question about how the highest among us in a power structure will be held accountable. The people monitoring the integrity of the state’s...
Editorial: As recreational pot sales begin in CT, history offers lessons moving forward
It’s a historic week in Connecticut, as the sale of recreational marijuana finally becomes legal. Witnessing history is also a good time to consider lessons of the distant, as well as the recent past. To many, not allowing marijuana to be legal until now seems as ridiculous as the...
Colin McEnroe (opinion): Inhale this hazy history of how CT invented pizza, burgers and itself
1614. Adriaen Block, representing the Dutch, sails up the Connecticut River as far as Hartford. He acquires Fisher’s Island from indigenous people for 27 Amsterdam gummies. 1636. The Rev. Thomas Hooker founds the Colony of Connecticut. This is an actual quote from Hooker: “Look whether it be indifferently, as well for sins secret as open, what you find to be your best cordials to comfort you, whether God's Word, or natural means.” He was talking about pot, which scholars believe he acquired from a parishioner named Gatherer Biden.
CT retail cannabis stores open for first day of sales: 'A new leaf to grow our economy'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The start of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut Tuesday brought much fanfare but not the same level of demand seen in other states that have legalized cannabis in recent years. Ahead of the first stores opening, officials urged patience...
Connecticut officers trained how to recognize drivers who’ve used cannabis
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Determining if a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis takes specially trained officers — and more are stepping up to learn. There are 62 drug recognition experts in the state, a number that continues to grow, according to Cpl. Kevin Geraci with the South Windsor […]
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
Connecticut Kicks off Adult-Use Cannabis on the Heels of New York
"Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis dispensaries opened to the public on Tuesday, making the Constitution State the latest along the east coast to open access to cannabis to adults 21 and older.“Certainly the folks … who braved the cold this morning to stand and wait in line are incredibly excited about the opportunity today, not only of course to purchase safe, high quality product at our retail outlet, but also the fact that you know, this is the end of prohibition here in the state,” said Darren Weiss, chief operating officer of Verano Holdings, one of the companies licensed to sell...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
Dan Haar: Free lunch for every CT school kid, rich and poor? It's the next step
Amid the cascade of struggles for students and teachers in public schools during the pandemic, one positive stood out: Any kid who wanted it received free breakfast and lunch in school cafeterias. All students, regardless of how rich or poor they were, had access to the meals under a federal...
How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana
If a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the traffic stop is relatively straightforward.
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Recreational marijuana sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut: What you need to know
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Disability Rights Connecticut to Focus on Seven Priority Areas in 2023
Disability Rights Connecticut, an independent statewide non-profit organization which advocates for the human, civil, and legal rights of people with disabilities in Connecticut, has announced seven areas of priority focus for 2023, which include a total of 37 objectives for action during the year.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph
Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
