Connecticut State

trumbulltimes.com

Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Colin McEnroe (opinion): Inhale this hazy history of how CT invented pizza, burgers and itself

1614. Adriaen Block, representing the Dutch, sails up the Connecticut River as far as Hartford. He acquires Fisher’s Island from indigenous people for 27 Amsterdam gummies. 1636. The Rev. Thomas Hooker founds the Colony of Connecticut. This is an actual quote from Hooker: “Look whether it be indifferently, as well for sins secret as open, what you find to be your best cordials to comfort you, whether God's Word, or natural means.” He was talking about pot, which scholars believe he acquired from a parishioner named Gatherer Biden.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program to increase fuel assistance payments to qualifying residents by another $430 this season to help with home heating costs, and unpaid utility bills through the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cheddar News

Connecticut Kicks off Adult-Use Cannabis on the Heels of New York

"Connecticut’s first adult-use cannabis dispensaries opened to the public on Tuesday, making the Constitution State the latest along the east coast to open access to cannabis to adults 21 and older.“Certainly the folks … who braved the cold this morning to stand and wait in line are incredibly excited about the opportunity today, not only of course to purchase safe, high quality product at our retail outlet, but also the fact that you know, this is the end of prohibition here in the state,” said Darren Weiss, chief operating officer of Verano Holdings, one of the companies licensed to sell...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies

STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Speeding in CT: Study finds average resident exceeds 100mph

Conn. (WTNH) — How fast is too fast? Everything is faced-paced, especially in New England, and drivers have admitted their speeding guilt. In the past month, the average Connecticut resident admitted to exceeding over 100 mph on four occasions, the car dealer site Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach found in an anonymous survey. If this trend […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

