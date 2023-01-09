Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball Travels to Texas, Faces UIW and A&M-Corpus Christi
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers women's basketball team (2-10, 1-2) will hit the road for a Texas road trip when they face the UIW Cardinals on Thursday and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday. Tip for the games will be at 5:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.
Indoor Track and Field Season Kicks Off Friday in Baton Rouge
LIVE RESULTS | MEET INFO (PDF) | MEET SCHEDULE (PDF) | HEAT SHEETS (PDF) NEW ORLEANS – The University of New Orleans Track and Field program gets its 2022 Indoor campaign underway when they head to the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse in Baton Rouge for the LSU Purple Tiger on Friday.
