NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers women's basketball team (2-10, 1-2) will hit the road for a Texas road trip when they face the UIW Cardinals on Thursday and the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday. Tip for the games will be at 5:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO