Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Jersey man accused in home burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

MCSO: Suspect tries to pull gun on deputy, arrested with illegally modified weapons

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
truecrimedaily

Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense

FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
MOBILE, AL

