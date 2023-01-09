Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Defense attorney for accused NYE shooter claims client used self defense night of deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The attorney for the accused New Year’s Eve shooter is claiming his client used self-defense. Chase Dearman who’s representing Thomas Thomas Jr. says the man Thomas is accused of killing was the aggressor. Thomas is accused of murdering 24-year-old JaTarious Reives and shooting and...
Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New Jersey man accused in home burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Jersey man arrested in Mobile faces five charges following an alleged burglary. Mobile police said a homeowner reported seeing Pratik Sunil Acharekar leave his home Wednesday night in the area of Bit & Spur Drive near Westminster Drive. According to police, the victim followed Acharekar until officers arrived and took Acharekar into custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Clarence Allard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to life in prison for the March 2021 shooting death of Clarence Allard. On Jan. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Anthony George Brown, II, to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections. An Escambia County jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man accused in Wednesday stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Mobile man faces a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing that resulted from an argument, police said. Sandarius Bradley is charged with second-degree assault. Officers responded to Extend-A-Suites at 33 E. I-65 Service Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bradley allegedly stabbed the...
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to life for Prichard murder captured on 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A New Orleans man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head while she was on a 911 call will go to prison for life – but will have a chance for parole. A Mobile County Circuit Court jury in November found Terrance Martin, 33,...
WPMI
MCSO: Suspect tries to pull gun on deputy, arrested with illegally modified weapons
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.
Ala. man allegedly fatally shot his wife before family member shot him in defense
FOLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A man allegedly fatally shot his wife before another family member shot and killed him in defense. According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Jan. 7, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies received a call from a home on Greenway Drive regarding a domestic incident. The caller reportedly identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect and said he was "exhibiting strange behavior while armed with a pistol."
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile tow truck owner charged with lying on bankruptcy form, defrauding COVID program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tow truck owner who has been targeted by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for alleged “predatory towing” practices pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new accusations of lying on his bankruptcy filing and defrauding a COVID-19 program. A federal grand jury indicted...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two females have been arrested for assaulting a victim with a beer bottle at a local bar, according to police. Authorities said on Jan. 1 at 1869 St. Stephens Road, Soul House Lounge, two female subjects assaulted a victim with a beer bottle and pepper spray.
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
