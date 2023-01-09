ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers a preview of their January issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its first issue of 2023. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences

Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greta Nunez

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
MILWAUKEE, WI

