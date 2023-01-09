Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Neighbors react to proposal for 11-story hotel near Brady Street
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A major development could break ground near Milwaukee's Brady Street before the end of the year. A high-end hotel is in the works, and city leaders say it would be the first of its kind in the east side neighborhood. The proposed hotel will stand 11...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
CBS 58
Milwaukee homicides up 11% in 2022; what's next for the Office of Violence Prevention?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Jan. 12, city leaders shared that although overall crime in 2022 has decreased, homicides have increased by 11%. The Office of Violence Prevention shared what they're doing to get those numbers down. "A lot of what we're doing is coming from an asset-based approach,"...
CBS 58
Window Select to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 spent months sharing complaints last year from customers unhappy with home improvement company Window Select. Now, there's word that after hundreds of complaints, the company could be headed for bankruptcy. Customers tell CBS 58 they received calls from a third-party representing Window Select, informing...
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
CBS 58
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers a preview of their January issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its first issue of 2023. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
CBS 58
'There is such a reliance on alcohol in society': Dry January making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a movement that's growing in popularity and becoming a cultural phenomenon. "Dry January" is a trend where people give up alcohol during the month of January, going completely sober from alcohol. The trend is catching on fast, even in Wisconsin. The hashtags "sober" and "sobriety...
CBS 58
'It's disgusting': LGBTQ advocates react to suspension on conversion therapy ban
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Republican-led committee voted to suspend Wisconsin's conversion therapy ban. The practice allows social workers and therapists in Wisconsin to once again try to change a person's sexual orientation. Republicans on the committee argue they had to act after the state licensing board enacted their own...
milwaukeeindependent.com
World-renowned art duo HYBYCOZO brings “Lightfield” sculptures to Milwaukee for immersive experiences
Downtown Milwaukee will welcome a new geometric art installation to Cathedral Square Park. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO presented by Johnson Financial Group will transform the area into an immersive public art installation featuring the work of Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO will be a free experience, open to the public January 19 to May 5, 2023.
CBS 58
Former Milwaukee health commissioner speaks out after resignation of Kirsten Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The job search is underway for the fifth Milwaukee health commissioner in the last five years. The department's high turnover rate is raising eyebrows, but a former commissioner isn't surprised. Add Kirsten Johnson to this list of Milwaukee health commissioners who have left the job since...
CBS 58
'I've still got hope': Local snowmobile riders, businesses crossing fingers for more snow
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- At Fuel Powersports in West Bend, business has been busy for one of the largest snowmobile dealers in the state of Wisconsin. "It's honestly been really good," said Fuel Powersports General Manager Evan White. "A lot of the snowmobile customers are very loyal to the industry and very loyal to the hobby as well."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's March-like temperatures in January; how long will it last?
MILWAUKEE - Above-average temperatures have made January 2023 feel more like March – and there is no end in sight. The average temperature for March is around 34°F. So far in southeast Wisconsin, we've been 35.1°F in January. Even though the final week of January when we...
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain
For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.
CBS 58
Harley-Davidson announces plans for public park at Juneau Avenue campus headquarters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community, in addition to attracting people to Milwaukee's near west side. Heatherwick Studio is overseeing the creative...
Milwaukee African American and Jewish leaders come together to rebuild bridges
The African American Jewish relationship has a long and storied history dating back to the ’40s, '50s, and '60’s.
