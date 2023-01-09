Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run
SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
NBC Sports
Report: Kevin Warren leaving Big Ten to become Bears’ President and CEO
One of the most influential executives in college sports is leaving his job to run the Bears’ front office. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next President and CEO of the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Warren is a major power player...
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks
It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it. I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be,...
NBC Sports
Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back
SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
NBC Sports
Why Belt’s dozen years with Giants should be remembered fondly
It was less than a week before the end of his 12th big league season and a few minutes after he had finished taping a wide-ranging interview with the other Brandon. The ballpark was empty and silent, and Brandon Belt took a moment to stand on the top step of the dugout and look around.
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
NBC Sports
NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession
In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
Browns’ pass rusher apologizes for critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement apologizing for recent critical comments about the organization.
NBC Sports
Former NFL running back, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Former NFL running back Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64. White, who led the Trojans to the 1978 national championship, remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns. He...
NBC Sports
Chargers designate Rashawn Slater for return
The Chargers may be getting a big piece of their offensive line back in the playoffs, but it won’t be this Saturday. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The move allows Slater to start practicing with the team for the first time since he went on injured reserve in September with a ruptured biceps tendon.
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL 2022 offensive rookie of the year: Brock Purdy
From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year. Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year. Just a few...
