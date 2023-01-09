ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports

Shanahan spells out Purdy's mentality for 49ers' playoff run

SANTA CLARA — Everything changes this week for the 49ers. But the priority for coach Kyle Shanahan is to make sure that nothing changes. As rookie Brock Purdy prepares for his first NFL playoff game, Shanahan does not want anyone -- especially his young quarterback -- to overthink the importance of the game.
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL wild-card 2023 picks

It’s wild-card weekend. Actually, the league would prefer that we call it “super wild-card weekend.” Which is something I won’t do, largely because they want me to do it. I also don’t want to call it wild-card weekend either, because it’s not. It used to be,...
IOWA STATE
NBC Sports

Why Ward could be 49ers' most valuable defensive back

SANTA CLARA — The position Jimmie Ward plays on the 49ers' defense might be uncertain at times, but his ability to succeed is a given. While most players would be upset or unable to adjust to a new role on the field, Ward has shown his ability to thrive in whatever circumstance is thrown at him. Being able to play the nickel back role is just another talent the veteran safety can add to his resume.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL’s new postseason overtime rule means game doesn’t end with a TD on first possession

In last year’s playoffs, the Bills and Chiefs played one of the greatest games in NFL history, but it was a game that left many fans feeling unfulfilled: It ended with the Chiefs receiving the overtime kickoff and scoring the game-winning touchdown on the opening possession. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who had played a brilliant game, never touched the ball in overtime.
NBC Sports

Chargers designate Rashawn Slater for return

The Chargers may be getting a big piece of their offensive line back in the playoffs, but it won’t be this Saturday. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. The move allows Slater to start practicing with the team for the first time since he went on injured reserve in September with a ruptured biceps tendon.
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL 2022 offensive rookie of the year: Brock Purdy

From Mr. Irrelevant to Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brock Purdy has had an extraordinary year. Purdy, the 49ers quarterback who started the season as the third-stringer, and ended up in the playoffs, is PFT’s pick for the NFL’s 2022 offensive rookie of the year. Just a few...

