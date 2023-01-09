Read full article on original website
In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout
When Gov. Mike DeWine last week signed what’s been called the nation’s strictest voter ID law, it raised fears that it would disenfranchise large numbers of voters in poor communities where people are less likely to meet the new requirements. Those fears seem to be supported by a September report that estimates 1 million Ohioans […] The post In a state with 1M license suspensions, Ohio voter ID law could depress turnout appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
spectrumnews1.com
Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458
Columbus, OH - Freshman State Representative Darnell Brewer of Ohio District 18 is making his voice heard throughout the State House. State representative Brewer is a newcomer to Ohio's politics and is ensuring residents of District 18 that he will work with others in Columbus to improve our communities. "My priorities for District 18 are to invest in working people and getting individuals back to work with a living wage, investing in public schools appropriate,- with the implementation of the appropriate school funding plan including a focus on recruiting teachers who reflect the community,i.e., minority and male teachers. Including creating legislation that will create affordable housing and safe neighborhoods," says Brewer.
Ohio Senate Republicans plan another attempt to remove state school board power
(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Republicans took another swing at stripping power from the state board of education and superintendent by introducing a bill Wednesday afternoon that revisits a plan that failed to pass last month. The state has not had a permanent superintendent since 2021, using interims...
Homemade moonshine could be legal in Ohio under bill introduced in Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohioans could legally produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit – as long as they don’t sell it – if a new bill proposed by an eastern Ohio lawmaker were to become law. On Thursday,...
Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering
After a weeklong meltdown of moaning, wailing, and gnashing of teeth, a new faction of Ohio House Republicans capped off their temper tantrum Wednesday by revitalizing plans to subject the Ohio Constitution and all Ohioans to extremist minority rule. Last week, 54 adults in the Ohio House came together in a bipartisan vote to elect […] The post Ohio’s new Republican crybaby caucus another consequence of gerrymandering appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments
After more than hour behind closed doors, a bloc of Ohio Republicans led by state Rep. Derek Merrin, Monclova Twp., trooped through the Ohio Statehouse. The faction — thirty-odd lawmakers who wound up on the losing side of the House Speaker’s race last week— climbed three floors and squeezed into the clerk’s office. After pausing […] The post Ohio House Republican faction brings back proposal making it harder for voters to pass amendments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lawmaker says he still leads Ohio House GOP, even though another Republican was elected speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative state lawmaker who lost to a fellow Republican in last week's vote to determine who will lead the Ohio House as speaker said Wednesday that he has the support of most of the members of his party in the chamber. The fractures among Republicans...
WSYX ABC6
The surprising key to a verdict on the biggest corruption case in Ohio history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Even with secret recordings, a deceased super-lobbyist defendant, undercover FBI agents and allegedly $60 million-plus in hidden bribe money, the outcome of the biggest government corruption case in Ohio history may come down one of the most mundane aspects of a criminal trial: Jury instructions.
wvxu.org
Analysis: How Democrats put the brakes on the culture wars in the Ohio House
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo is one sharp negotiator. She would probably do well setting up a three-card monte spot on the corner of Broad and High to relieve the downtown Columbus lunch crowd of their money. The 46-year-old Democratic state representative from the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington...
Derek Merrin’s lesson on how not to make peace in the Ohio Republican party: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Derek Merrin is asserting that he is the leader of the House GOP, even though he lost the House speaker’s race to fellow Republican Jason Stephens last week. We’re talking about sour grapes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
WTOL-TV
Is Ohio's new minimum wage enough to get by? United Way of Toledo's CEO weighs in
TOLEDO, Ohio — The minimum wage in Ohio rose by 80 cents to $10.10 per hour, a change that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Even with the increase, some experts say it's not enough to get by. According to United Way of Greater Toledo CEO Wendy Pestrue, 44%...
columbusunderground.com
New Law Declares Natural Gas as “Green Energy”, Allowing for More Drilling
Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands and designates natural gas as “green energy.”
Knox Pages
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order …. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion …. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion Village. Noon forecast: Jan. 12,...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
Comments / 1