Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO