Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher
Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Richneck Elementary School parents recall their children's lockdown moments
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three days after a shooting that shook an entire Newport News elementary school and sent one teacher to the hospital, families of students returned Tuesday to pick up belongings left behind. Sporadically, parents and grandparents walked out of Richneck Elementary School with bookbags, notebooks and...
Newport News to put metal detectors in all schools, officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All schools in Newport News will be getting metal detectors following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left a teacher critically hurt last Friday, school officials announced Thursday afternoon. School Board Chairwoman Lisa Surles-Law made the announcement during a 4:30 p.m. press conference to...
Richneck Elementary isn't the first time a 6-year-old has opened fire at school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Questions remain over how the legal system will handle the suspect in a Richneck Elementary School shooting. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said it's "unprecedented" for a 6-year-old child to shoot a gun at school. It's the youngest suspected shooter his team has investigated...
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.
MAKING A MARK: Mother of shooting victim leads nonprofit to combat gun violence
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Near the Portsmouth Fire Station on Effingham Street, a "Keep Portsmouth Beautiful" sign is posted along the sidewalk. Monica Atkins, a native of the city, said she and her team clean a stretch of the road several times a year. The effort is dedicated to her son, Antonio Atkins, who was shot just steps away from where the sign stands.
Experts: Gun lock could have prevented Richneck Elementary School shooting
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the last 53 years, nearly 893 of all school shooters were minors. This means they accessed the gun from a parent or other source.
WTVR-TV
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot
A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
'Abby is a warrior' | Community vigil extends show of support for Richneck teacher hurt in shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News school teacher is being hailed a hero for her actions inside Richneck Elementary School, after police said a 6-year-old boy pulled out a gun and intentionally shot her on Friday. Abby Zwerner, 25, was hit in the chest and hand by a...
Newport News Superintendent discusses safety, security measures after shooting at elementary school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Richneck Elementary School tragedy isn't the first shooting the Newport News Public Schools division has had to deal with in recent years. In September 2021, a 15-year-old student opened fire inside Heritage High School and shot two other students, who were hurt but survived.
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
