'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher

Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
GoFundMe started for Abby Zwerner, first-grade teacher who was shot

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School who Newport News Police said was shot by one of her students. The GoFundMe description says the online fundraiser was created by Hannah Zwerner, Abby’s twin sister. On the GoFundMe page, Hannah...
