Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect in fatal Pittsburgh stabbing apprehended by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A Pittsburgh man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife last week in her home in the South Side Slopes neighborhood was arrested Monday in West Virginia.

Authorities said U.S. Marshals caught up with William Fitzgerald, 50, along Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W.Va.

Fitzgerald faces criminal homicide charges pending extradition from West Virginia.

He was wanted for the fatal stabbing of Tarae Washington, 47. Washington was found dead on Thursday in her home in the 2100 block of Arlington Avenue. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Several West Virginia law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshals Office cooperated with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Violent Crime Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit in the case, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

