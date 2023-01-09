ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
westfordcat.org

VIDEO: Westford Academy Honors Orchestra Winter Concert

WESTFORD — The Westford Academy Honors Orchestra held its winter concert on Jan. 10. Watch the entire concert below. Local journalism is vital to our communities. As other publications shift focus toward regional journalism, WestfordCAT continues to provide high-quality hyperlocal reporting to our town, free for everyone to read. So — we have a small favor to ask. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, helps us sustain our journalism and keep our community informed. Please consider supporting WestfordCAT for as little as $1 on PayPal.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

From the Editor’s Desk: Goodbye…. For Now

WESTFORD — Don’t worry — Westford will still have daily news. I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with a number of our readers in town, and in the effort of transparency, it’s important to be open regarding a slight decrease in coverage of our town for the remainder of January.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford Saves on Municipal Insurance Rate: Wednesday Whiteboard

WESTFORD — Here’s the Jan. 11 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. A number of committees have open seats. Apply online. The Town of Westford has saved $37,371 towards its premium on it’s Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance...
WESTFORD, MA
WCVB

Nursing student from Haverhill dies in Cancun accident

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A nursing student died last week while on vacation in Cancun, according to her obituary. Massachusetts native Leah Pearse, a Certified Nursing Assistant who was pursuing her Master's in Nursing, died early on the morning of Jan. 6. According to her obituary, Pearse fell while trying to climb onto the third-floor balcony of her rental after accidentally locking the keys inside.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time

BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?

Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy