4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
westfordcat.org
VIDEO: Westford Academy Honors Orchestra Winter Concert
WESTFORD — The Westford Academy Honors Orchestra held its winter concert on Jan. 10. Watch the entire concert below. Local journalism is vital to our communities. As other publications shift focus toward regional journalism, WestfordCAT continues to provide high-quality hyperlocal reporting to our town, free for everyone to read. So — we have a small favor to ask. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, helps us sustain our journalism and keep our community informed. Please consider supporting WestfordCAT for as little as $1 on PayPal.
whdh.com
Melrose Public Schools warning families to prepare for potential teacher strike
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Public Schools is warning parents and guardians to prepare for a potential teacher strike. Teachers have been pushing for a new contract, which they say they have been without since February. The teachers are asking for higher pay and more money for classroom supplies. “We...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
westfordcat.org
From the Editor’s Desk: Goodbye…. For Now
WESTFORD — Don’t worry — Westford will still have daily news. I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with a number of our readers in town, and in the effort of transparency, it’s important to be open regarding a slight decrease in coverage of our town for the remainder of January.
westfordcat.org
Westford Saves on Municipal Insurance Rate: Wednesday Whiteboard
WESTFORD — Here’s the Jan. 11 edition of Wednesday Whiteboard, where WestfordCAT highlights important dates and events during the week in and around Westford. A number of committees have open seats. Apply online. The Town of Westford has saved $37,371 towards its premium on it’s Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance...
WCVB
Nursing student from Haverhill dies in Cancun accident
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A nursing student died last week while on vacation in Cancun, according to her obituary. Massachusetts native Leah Pearse, a Certified Nursing Assistant who was pursuing her Master's in Nursing, died early on the morning of Jan. 6. According to her obituary, Pearse fell while trying to climb onto the third-floor balcony of her rental after accidentally locking the keys inside.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Apparently, What This Boston Radio Legend Said About Me is True
Between different experiences you get to have, whether it's with celebrities, artists, or even moving for jobs and seeing different parts of the country -- the whole thing is just a wild ride. That said, it takes time and a lot of hard work to break through, and we all...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Does This Husband-and-Wife-Owned Restaurant Really Have the Best Steak in New Hampshire?
Steak is one of those things that people are very particular about. Folks who prefer it more medium well will send back a steak that looks like it's still mooing. And on the other end of the spectrum, steak lovers who like a juicier rare cut will send it back if it's too cooked. PRO TIP: If you like your steak medium rare like I do, ask for it more on the rare side. If it's too undercooked for your liking, they can always throw it on the grill for a few more minutes, but if it's overcooked, you need a whole new steak!.
Ben Affleck serves up orders at local Dunkin’ restaurant
MEDFORD, Mass. — Hollywood star and Cambridge native Ben Affleck was spotted serving up orders at a Dunkin’ restaurant on Tuesday. Lisa Mackay was pulling through the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ in Medford when she was greeted by Affleck, who had her coffee order in hand. Mackay...
Aldi opening new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month
DANVERS — Aldi is opening a new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month. The German company known for discounted items is opening an Aldi at 100 Independence Way in Danvers on January 26, according to the store’s website. Aldi has everything from fresh produce to...
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
South Shore Chef Spending $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize On Kids' Education
A chef from the South Shore stopped for gas and walked away with enough money to put both his kids through school, lottery officials said.Alejandro Melendez Delgado, of Marshfield, won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game, lottery officials sa…
