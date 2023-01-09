Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
Up and Coming Weekly
Three Cumberland County schools dropping school uniform policies
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 6-3 on Jan. 10 to end uniform dress codes at three schools. Uniforms will not be required at Howard Hall Elementary, Pine Forest Middle and Sherwood Park Elementary in the 2023-24 school term. School board members who voted to drop the policy were...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
cbs17
2 Cumberland County women arrested for trespassing on school bus, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Gianetta Yvonne Frederick was arrested and charged on Tuesday with trespassing on a school bus, disorderly conduct at school and resisting a public officer. She received a $5,000 unsecured bond and a court date on Feb. 15.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
cbs17
Fayetteville Woodpeckers announce ‘Trees for Charity’ winners
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have picked the winners of their “Trees for Charity” contest. Fayetteville Holiday Lights spectators voted from Dec. 8-23 on trees on display that they thought were the best decorated. After careful deliberation, the first- through third-place finishers are:. 1st Place:...
School officials: Student found with 'airsoft BB gun' at Apex Middle School
A student at Apex Middle School was found to have a weapon on campus Monday. In an email obtained by WRAL News, the principal of the school said an “airsoft BB gun” was found in a student's backpack. The email states a student reported concerns about a possible...
Up and Coming Weekly
Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student
A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
cbs17
Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” Officer Ciarra King, Recruiter for Fayetteville Police Department said.
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
Patterson to become Robeson County AD
LUMBERTON — Glenn Patterson Sr. has held every role imaginable within Robeson County athletics, as an athlete, a JV coach, a varsity coa
cbs17
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming...
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
Comments / 3