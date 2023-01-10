ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall

Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree

Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara

Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Search continues for child swept away by floodwaters on Central Coast

The search continues for a five-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters on the Central Coast. Kyle Doan was being driven to school in a pickup truck on a rural road near San Miguel Monday morning when he and his mother got caught in an overflowing creek. They both got out of the truck, but were caught in the floodwaters. Nearby residents pulled the mother out of the raging water to safety, but the little boy was swept away.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara

DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
291
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy