Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Storm Recap: City Officials Recount Damage After Historic Rainfall
Heading into last weekend, local agencies met with the National Weather Service in preparation for what they expected to be a three-wave storm from Sunday to Tuesday, with the heaviest wave forecasted to drop 2 to 5 inches in the urban areas and anywhere from 4 to 8 inches up in the mountains. When the sky opened up and let loose more than 17 inches of rain on Monday — according to the rainfall meters at San Marcos Pass — it pushed the city’s public services into overdrive, with every arm of the Fire, Police, and Public Works departments scrambling to mitigate the damage.
kclu.org
Closed! Key section of highway connecting Central and South Coasts still shut down because of storm
It’s been an interesting week for Ted Adams. He lives in the tiny community known as Painted Cave, which is just northeast of Highway 154 in San Marcos Pass. "I was really shocked to see the size of the landslides...that there are really giant boulders in the middle of the road.," said Adams.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Rob Lowe says he was trapped during Santa Barbara storm
When at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Netflix movie Dog Gone on Wednesday he told Extra the rain and floods have devastated the area. 'I'm lucky to be here tonight,' he said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Snuggled Under a Camphor Tree
Snuggled beneath the canopy of a magnificent camphor tree sits a trim one-and-a-half story home that belies its age. The home was built in 1905 at the beginning of the Craftsman era, and one suspects that the tree was planted at the same time. Craftsman homes are characterized by a low-pitched gable roof with wide eaves and decorative braces beneath. These homes were the most popular style here in the decades before the 1925 earthquake. After the quake, Spanish Colonial Revival became the dominant style. Surprisingly, this home retains its original natural-color redwood exterior. Redwood was used inside the home as well. An informal boulder-lined path winding through the front yard adds to the charm.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
Santa Barbara Independent
No One Dead, Missing, or Injured from Winter Storm in Santa Barbara
Mother Nature knows how to throw a hell of a party. By the time the curtain fell this Monday night, enough rain had fallen to raise the water level in Lake Cachuma by 32 feet. At peak flows, Cachuma was rising at rate of two feet per hour. Before the recent rains, Cachuma was around 31 percent full; as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it was edging up toward 75 percent capacity and still rising. Runoff waters were reported flowing into the South Coast’s single most important water source at a rate of 50,000 cubic feet per second. Translated into layperson’s terms, Lake Cachuma experienced a deposit of 22 billion gallons.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
kclu.org
Search continues for child swept away by floodwaters on Central Coast
The search continues for a five-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters on the Central Coast. Kyle Doan was being driven to school in a pickup truck on a rural road near San Miguel Monday morning when he and his mother got caught in an overflowing creek. They both got out of the truck, but were caught in the floodwaters. Nearby residents pulled the mother out of the raging water to safety, but the little boy was swept away.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Evacuations ordered for all of Montecito, other Santa Barbara County areas amid heavy rain
The entire community of Montecito and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DoorDash Activates Severe Weather Protocol in Santa Barbara
DoorDash has today activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Santa Barbara, California and surrounding areas. This precautionary measure comes as severe rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout the region, and as Santa Barbara County has announced evacuation and shelter in place orders for impacted cities. DoorDash has...
15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight
Santa Barbara County Fire evacuated 15 people from overnight flooding in Orcutt. The post 15 people evacuated from Orcutt flooding overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
Fire at resort in Solvang overnight
Early Tuesday morning amidst a rainstorm, a maintenance outbuilding on the grounds of the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang caught fire.
Coastal CA Town Evacuated as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Mudslides on Deadly Anniversary
The small coastal town of Montecito, California -- home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Rob Lowe -- has been evacuated as a result of extensive flooding in the area and surrounding canyons after more than eight inches of rain fell in just 12 hours on Monday.
