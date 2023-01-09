Read full article on original website
Beloved Md. Mom of 3 Is Fatally Shot, and Husband Who Requested Welfare Check at Home Is Suspect
Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, is accused of murdering his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood A beloved Maryland mother of three was fatally shot, and her husband, who authorities say requested a welfare check at their home, is now suspected of killing her. Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, of Waldorf, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with assault and firearm offenses in connection with the Dec. 9 shooting death of his wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Cops were called to the...
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Kyle Doan's mother, a teacher at a local school, was saved by bystanders after her car got caught in rising flood waters but the 5-year-old was pulled out and downstream A kindergartner who was swept away during a severe flood in California has been named as authorities resume their search. The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kyle Doan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The child was riding in a vehicle with his mother on the way to school in San Miguel, California, when the...
Burning Body Found in Fire Pit Following Welfare Check on Missouri Student with Autism, and Woman is Charged
The unidentified University of Missouri student was last seen getting into an Uber outside of his dorm before he went missing A 20-year-old woman has been charged with murder after police allegedly found a burning body in a fire pit outside her Columbia, Mo., home. On Tues., Jan. 10, around 5:30 pm, campus police responded to the Hudson Hall dormitory when the mother of a University of Missouri student called for a welfare check on her son, who has high-functioning autism. She reportedly hadn't heard from him since...
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
Florida Teen Allegedly Beat Relative with a Frying Pan and Stabbed Her After She Told Him to Clean His Room
Tobias Brewer, 17, allegedly admitted he attacked his guardian because she told him to clean his room and she was "constantly harping about it," police say Authorities have charged a Florida teen with the attempted murder of his court-appointed guardian, after he allegedly beat her to the brink of death because she told him to clean his room. According to the arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the suspect has been identified as Tobias "Toby" Brewer. The report states police discovered the victim laying on the laundry room floor,...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber
MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Authorities in Oklahoma said they have arrested the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.
Missing Arkansas Teen Found in Closet of Man She Met Online
A teenage girl in Arkansas who had been missing since early November was found inside the closet of a Wichita, Kansas home on Wednesday, authorities said. Police arrested 35-year-old David Roark, who also has a warrant for his arrest in Kentucky, outside his home on suspicion of kidnapping, abuse of a child, and criminal restraint. Investigators said Roark met the 14-year-old girl online, with her parents telling local station KARK that she got in the car with a man and left their home. The two had been spotted in a convenience store in Arkansas after he allegedly kidnapped her, before leaving in a car driven by a woman, according to the White County Sheriff's Office. Roark remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.Read it at KAKE
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Elderly Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Killing Husband In 1987 Cold Case
Judith Ann Jarvis' murder charge comes 35 years after she told police that blood seen on her pajamas that night was her own — and caused by a goose bite. An elderly Pennsylvania woman has been charged with her husband's 1987 murder, more than 35 years after she told police that blood seen on her pajamas that night was her own — and caused by a goose bite.
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Store worker fired after ‘disgusting’ video emerges of her throwing water on homeless person
A Louisiana convenience store worker was fired after throwing water over a homeless woman during cold winter weather.The 33-year-old woman, who has not been named by authorities, has also been issued a misdemeanour summons for simple battery, the Baton Rouge Police Department says.The shocking incident took place outside Baton Rouge’s Triple S Food Mart during recent cold weather, reported WAFB.“Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!” the worker can be heard shouting in the video. “Clear the f*** out!”An employee at the store told the news station that the woman was actually known for feeding the homeless in the...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
