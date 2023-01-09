ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 34

John Chandler
2d ago

Give the guy a metal for protecting everyone. The robber had a gun and could have and would have started shooting people because he did not get enough money. Go ahead Houston put him on trial and watch the jury release him and then face a multi million dollar lay suit for PTSD and pain and suffering.

Reply(8)
19
Brenda Robinson
2d ago

This is great to see justice for the innocent people being protected. Thank you sir for standing up and protecting what no one knows what he could have done. Should stand as an example against innocent Americans whom can't even being safe while eating in public place.

Reply
13
Guest
2d ago

The robber got what he deserved. Stupid is as Stupid does. I was taught if you go looking for trouble you will find it. This thief found it. I pray this man’s gun was legal and he will be cleared of all charges.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police officers taken to hospital after crash during chase

HOUSTON - Two officers were taken to the hospital after a crash during a police chase, officials say. The officers are said to have minor injuries and are expected to recover. The incident began shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. According to the Houston Police Department, the officers ran a license plate on a car, and it came back as stolen.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Armed diner who fatally shot robber in Houston restaurant heist will face grand jury

A Texas grand jury will decide whether to criminally charge a Houston taqueria patron who shot a robber dead last week, police said. The Houston Police Department announced Monday the 46-year-old customer has turned himself in and is cooperating with the investigation into the deadly shooting. He has not been named because he was not arrested or charged with any crime. The heist took place inside the Ranchito #4 Taqueria around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, when a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Eric Washington, entered the business, produced what appeared to be a gun and demanded that all patrons hand over their cash...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument

HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
COLDSPRING, TX
Fox News

Fox News

930K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy