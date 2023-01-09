Give the guy a metal for protecting everyone. The robber had a gun and could have and would have started shooting people because he did not get enough money. Go ahead Houston put him on trial and watch the jury release him and then face a multi million dollar lay suit for PTSD and pain and suffering.
This is great to see justice for the innocent people being protected. Thank you sir for standing up and protecting what no one knows what he could have done. Should stand as an example against innocent Americans whom can't even being safe while eating in public place.
The robber got what he deserved. Stupid is as Stupid does. I was taught if you go looking for trouble you will find it. This thief found it. I pray this man’s gun was legal and he will be cleared of all charges.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Comments / 34