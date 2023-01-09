ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard

By Roman Tomashoff
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrSjX_0k8sq2i700

Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.

Today, we'll start with a familiar face, wide receiver Germie Bernard. His saga is well known to Husky fans, signing with Washington out of high school, and then opting out of his national letter of intent after former wide receivers coach Junior Adams left to take the same position at Oregon. Bernard then opted to sign with Michigan State before re-entering the transfer portal after just one season in East Lansing with Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

During his one season with the Spartans, Bernard played in every game, starting seven of them, and caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he's back on Montlake, Bernard is poised to turn into a star under the tutelage of wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Without knowing the status of All-American receiver Rome Odunze, it's hard to project where Bernard fits into the 2023 offense. If Odunze returns to school, Bernard will probably start the year as the fourth receiver in the pecking order, behind Ja'Lynn Polk and in front of Giles Jackson. If Odunze decides to enter his name in the NFL Draft, the sophomore could slot in as a starter in Washington's receiver-friendly system.

An elite route runner, Bernard is going to dominate on short and intermediate throws from quarterback Michael Penix. While he might not have the elite downfield speed for a lot of go routes, Bernard is going to be a matchup nightmare in the slot, a lot like the role Polk is presently playing.

Shephard has proven that he's one of the best receiver coaches in the country, and with Penix throwing him the ball, Bernard has an opportunity to develop into one of the best receivers in the conference during his time with the Huskies.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Roman Tomashoff of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @rtomashoff34 or @UWFanNation

Have a question? Message me on Twitter!

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reveals massive Georgia-Ohio State referee mistake

The Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff title on Monday night when they blasted the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to secure their second-straight national championship. It was a dominant performance, but Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban thinks that a blown call in the semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes might have been the only reason the Bulldogs were in Monday’s title game in the first place.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring

Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Tide 100.9 FM

The World Wants Alabama

The College Football Playoff has hit a new low. Georgia's dominant win of 65-7 over TCU in the National Championship has brought in the worst TV ratings for a National Championship in the CFP and BCS era. The game averaged 17.2 million viewers which is significantly lower than both the...
GEORGIA STATE
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy