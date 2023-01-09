Read full article on original website
Related
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
eattravellife.com
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes
Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes are all made in the slow cooker and covered in seasonings, shredded cheese, bacon and green onion!. Is there anything better than potatoes, bacon and cheese? Honestly, it's probably one of my favorite combination of flavors. This recipe for Crock Pot Loaded Potatoes combines all your favorites for the perfect side dish or appetizer!
BHG
One Pot Pasta Recipes Make a Delicious Dinner with Minimal Cleanup
Ready for an easy, hearty, comforting meal? Just pull out one pan and your favorite noodles to make these one pot pasta recipes! We're sharing dinner-ready ideas for classic spaghetti, skillet lasagna, Chinese noodles, and even chicken alfredo soup. Many of these recipes call for just 20 minutes of prep time making them perfect for busy weeknight meals.
msn.com
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
10 Best Food Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Baby, it's cold outside. January has arrived, meaning it's time to cozy up indoors with your favorite comfort foods -- and Dollar Tree has you covered. Tips: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023Helpful: 3...
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Woman Was Sick of Her Teal Kitchenaid so She Decided to Give It a Black Makeover
TBH it turned out really good and it is way cheaper than buying a new one.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
These Warehouse Sales Are Packed with Chic Kitchenware Starting at $6
If you thought the savings ended at Christmas, I have good news for you: Kitchen warehouse sales are here! Fill up your cart with everything from gift baskets to freshly-sharpened chef knives and take your home dining experience to the next level. This Sales Editor scoped out the best kitchen...
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
thecountrycook.net
Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
This easy Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread is made with King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter and drizzled with icing. Ooey gooey deliciousness!. This recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pull Apart Bread is absolutely amazing! It is so delicious and so simple to make! It's like a gooey giant Cinnamon Roll that you can tear into with family and friends or all by yourself!
Real Simple
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 0