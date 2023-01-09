Read full article on original website
Related
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites the wax with the juice inside, crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
You Are The Biggest Snob In New Jersey If You Drive This Car
Are you a judgy person? Come on now, be honest, you form some sort of opinion based on someone’s choices, don’t you?. We all make snap judgments from time to time so I was wondering what the public perception was of New Jersey drivers. Does the car someone picks say something about who they are as a human?
What I Found in this New Jersey Diner Was Horrific and Should Be Illegal
Many of us have a diner that we call our own. It's the place that we go for breakfast, or late-night hangs. I've been going to the same diner for as long as I can remember. I'm so loyal to this establishment that even when it closed in between owners, I went back.
Is Absolutely Delicious In-N-Out Burger Finally Coming to New Jersey?
Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?. If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about. In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975. Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds...
Kitchen gadgets that will simplify your food prep process for the Super Bowl
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which kitchen gadgets are best for food prepping for the Super Bowl? It’s not hyperbole to say that the Super Bowl is the number one most important live event of the year. In fact, of the top 30 most-watched broadcasts in American history, the only event […]
Three Popular Things You Might Not Be Able to Find in a New Jersey Grocery Store in 2023
What? This is crazy because of the shortages of certain things, we might not be able to find these three popular things in a grocery store. It's crazy to think of all the prices of certain things that have really gone up since last year. There are three things that...
Is Arugula More Nutritious Cooked Or Raw?
With its sharp, peppery taste, arugula is packed with vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. But is it healthier raw or cooked? Let's find out.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0