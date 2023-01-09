Celebration of life for ‘Coach Gus’ set for Jan. 12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A celebration of life service for a beloved and long-time Texas Longhorns coach will be Jan. 12.

The service for former Texas baseball coach Cliff Gustafson, who died Jan. 2 at 91 years old, is set for 3 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the service will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.

Past and Present: Cliff Gustafson, Augie Garrido and David Pierce meet on the field before the 2018 Alumni Game (Andrew Schnitker/KXAN)

Texas Athletics asks that fans who want to attend RSVP for the event to help determine the seating arrangement for the service. Parking in the East Garage is complimentary on behalf of Texas Athletics.

Gustafson’s family asks that people donate to RBI Austin or the Center for Child Protection in lieu of flowers.

Gustafson took over the Longhorns baseball program in 1968 and led it to two national championships, 18 College World Series appearances and 22 Southwest Conference championships. When he retired in 1996, he held the NCAA Division I record for career wins. He currently ranks seventh on the list and is a member of the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

