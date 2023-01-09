Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.

