Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Sullivan County Health Department reports another person has died due to COVID-19
MILAN, Mo. — On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan reported an additional death due to COVID-19. The health department says it will not be releasing additional information about the individual at this time. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths in the county. Currently, Sullivan County sits...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
ktvo.com
Man cut by multiple blades in deadly sawmill accident near Brashear
NEAR BRASHEAR, Mo. — A deadly tragedy happened Wednesday at a northeast Missouri sawmill. The incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the sawmill on Highway 6, west of Brashear near the Route V intersection. The victim is identified as Brendan Folsom, 21, of Kirksville. Adair County Coroner...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
ktvo.com
Cleanup underway on Edina restaurant destroyed by fire
EDINA, Mo. — Cleanup started this week on the rubble of a popular northeast Missouri bar and grill destroyed by fire last month. The Blue Room just off the square in Edina burned on December 8, 2022. Owner Chris Moubry told KTVO the building was fully insured, and the...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on weapons charges
NEAR YOUNGSTOWN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing a couple of felony weapons charges following his arrest over the weekend. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the Adair County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas L. Friedrichsen, 47, of rural Kirksville, at his residence near Youngstown. The suspect is now...
ktvo.com
Officers from Kirksville area a key resource for police department
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Police Department (KPD) has a long history of men and women joining the force to protect and serve the community. While some have come from out of the area, like Chief Scott Williamson, others come from inside the community they serve. Williamson said their...
ktvo.com
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Beverly Hurley, 89, formerly of Livonia, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Monday, January 9, 2023. Beverly Mae (Blackburn) Hurley was born in Monroe, Wisconsin, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of Gardner and Alta Jane (Stigel) Blackburn. She married Bobbie Hurley in the state of Washington on June 23, 1957. Beverly and Bobbie moved to Livonia, Missouri, after Bobbie was discharged from the Army in 1957 and they lived there for a time before moving to Waterloo, Iowa. They then moved back to Washington where Bobbie worked, and Beverly was a homemaker. The family moved back to Livonia in 1969 and made their home there until Bobbie passed away. Beverly eventually moved to Glenwood, Missouri, before recently moving to the Putnam County Care Center when she broke an ankle.
ktvo.com
Ronald Lee Williams, 71 of Livonia, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Ronald Lee Williams, age 71 of Livonia, MO passed away January 3, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Ronald was born in Putnam County. MO on September 8, 1951, the son of George “Bob” and Emogene (Mathes) Williams. He was raised in the Rockford, IL area and graduated from the local schools. Following graduation he served his country with the United States Army until he was discharged for medical reasons. Ronald was united in marriage to Debra Massingill, she preceded him in death.
ktvo.com
Kirksville School Board works toward improving quality of education in district
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Transportation and infrastructure were at the forefront of the discussion at the Kirksville School District board meeting on Wednesday. The school received and accepted the official termination of service from Kirksville-based Weber Bus, Inc. Back in December, the Weber family announced they were retiring from bus...
ktvo.com
$5.5 million in grants to pay for new terminal, much more at Kirksville Regional Airport
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The man in charge of Kirksville Regional Airport has secured $5.535 million in grants for major airport improvements in the coming years. Airport Director Glenn Balliew said the first grant for $3.325 million was approved by Congress last week as part of the omnibus spending bill.
ktvo.com
Missouri personal property assessment forms to be submitted by March 1
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After many Missourians just paid personal property taxes for 2022, residents in the past couple of weeks have received a personal property tax assessment form in the mail. The form lists all the personal property the county believes an individual owned as of January 1. If...
ktvo.com
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
LaDonna Kaye (Holloway) Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois, formerly of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 5, 2023 following an automobile accident in Pawnee. The daughter of Carroll Francis and Rhonda Sue (Ruggles) Holloway she was born July 21, 1980 in Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man gives wife a massive windmill as present
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It's a gift that keeps on giving. For each year of marriage, Mark Henry has built his wife Kimberly, who is a Kirksville native, a special gift: a windmill. This year, Henry went all out, with a massive windmill that doubles as a water pump. KTVO's...
Comments / 0