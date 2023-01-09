ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man arrested in connection to Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities. Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one […]
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video

STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed

Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Newsing the States

A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
BRONX, NY
Newsing the States

In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.

A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building. On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy