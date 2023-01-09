Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Supporters of NYC transit call for 6-minute bus and subway serviceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Ansonia police accuse Bridgeport man of hitting 81-year-old pedestrian with vehicle, dragging him
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia police took a Bridgeport man into custody Tuesday after he allegedly hit a 81-year-old pedestrian in November with a vehicle, and then dragged the man several hundred feet. Arsene Ndabian, 64, is facing charges of third-degree assault, reckless driving and unsafe movement. The 81-year-old was treated for what police said […]
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
New Haven man arrested in connection to Ansonia shooting
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Ansonia, according to authorities. Police said 40-year-old Daycus Bailey was arrested by warrant for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Bridge Street on Dec. 29. An investigation revealed that two people exchanged gunfire, but no one […]
darientimes.com
Norwalk woman must pay $30K restitution by Sept. 13 or face up to 20 years in jail, judge says
STAMFORD — A Norwalk woman could face up to 20 years in prison if she doesn’t pay at least $30,000 in restitution to a local family from whom she’s accused of stealing more than $100,000. Saipin Ashton, 49, agreed to a deal offered by a Superior Court...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.
darientimes.com
Two charged with money laundering in $224K+ theft used for fake accounts in Stamford, Greenwich banks
STAMFORD — Two individuals are facing money laundering charges after they were accused of cashing more than $224,000 in stolen treasury checks then allegedly used the money to purchase gold coins, according to warrants for their arrest. Juan Hernandez, 40, of from Edgewater, N.J., and Donna Hurley, 54, of...
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video
STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
Fight Inside Vehicle May Have Led To Shooting In Westchester County, Police Say
Police are investigating a possible shooting incident that happened inside a vehicle near a McDonald's in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 1:30 p.m., a dispute inside a vehicle in Yonkers in the area of the McDonald's located at 155 South Broadway (Route 9) may have resulted in…
Driver From Westport Accused Of Hitting Jogger, Leaving Scene
A Westport man was arrested after allegedly hitting a jogger, leaving the scene, and then stopping at a convenience store where he told other people about the crash. The incident took place in Westport on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the area of Green Farms and Hill Point roads. When Westport...
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Report Vehicle Theft, Suspect Appeared to be Armed
Ridgefield Police report that on January 12, 2023 at approximately 4:43 am, the Department received a call about a stolen vehicle. According to Captain Jeff Raines, the caller stated that his 2017 white Honda Pilot was warming up in his garage on Scodon Drive when it was taken. After checking...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
School employee accused of calling in bomb threat at a school in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A school employee has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to the school where she works in North Haven. Police said on Tuesday morning around 7 a.m., the department was contacted by a caller who claimed her daughter was afraid to go to school due to a […]
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.
A 28-year-old police officer, the father of two children, has committed suicide. The cop jumped from the terrace of a building. On Tuesday, after coming from an appointment with the department psychiatrist, around 12:30 pm, an NYPD officer Steven Hernandez, jumped from the roof of LeFrak City Apartments in Elmhurst, Queens. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The location is near the house of the NYPD Medical Division, according to the police, but it hasn’t been clear if officer Hernandez lived in the building or was just visiting the psychiatrist.
Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say
A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 1