Man accused in fatal Connecticut hit-and-runs arrested at bingo night in Florida, cops say

A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut.

The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, an upscale suburb of New York City, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.

After finishing their late-night shifts at a Stamford restaurant, two 25-year-olds crossing a street were struck by a Mercedes and thrown onto the pavement, according to police and Greenwich Time.

The car’s driver continued on for a short distance before stopping the car, which had been seriously damaged, and running away, police said.

After Stamford police arrived, witnesses pointed them in the direction of where the man ran and he was eventually found “hiding behind a dumpster,” where he was detained, police said.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and the man, who did not have criminal charges filed against him at the time, was also brought to a hospital for claims of minor injuries.

One month after the fatal crash, Stamford police wrapped up their investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for the man, who had since traveled to Florida to visit family, police said. Among the charges against him are two counts of second degree manslaughter, two counts of felony evading responsibility and operating under the influence.

On Jan. 5, the day after the warrant was signed, deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Florida arrived a church on Marco Island where the man and his family were playing bingo, police said. He was arrested without incident.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond while awaiting extradition to Connecticut, police said.

“It’s going to take the better part of January [to bring him back],” Eugene Zingaro, the man’s attorney, told McClatchy News.

“My understanding of the process is once he waives extradition, the Stamford Police Department has to go down in person and bring him back to Stamford,” Zingaro said. “Those specific travel arrangements, I’ve not been made aware of.”

Zingaro declined to comment on further details of the case.

Friends of the two hit-and-run victims created a makeshift shrine at the scene of the accident and set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses, according to Greenwich Time.

“These two people had their whole lives ahead of them,” one Stamford resident told the outlet. “It’s heart breaking. I feel a pain in my chest, the way they lost their lives.”

