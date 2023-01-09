ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Murder suspect held without bond

By Thomas Shults
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The man charged with shooting and killing another man Friday night was in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Authorities captured 24-year-old Charles Caulk Jr. early Saturday morning at a home in Callaway about three hours after he allegedly shot 42-year-old Timothy Kilgore in the chest.

The shooting happened at about 11 Friday night near West 13th Street and Mulberry Avenue. Panama City Police believe 25-year-old James Alexander Holland picked Caulk up on Harrison Avenue right after the shooting and drove him to Callaway.

They said Caulk confessed to the crime and said they recovered the gun used in the shooting. Caulk is charged with murder.

Investigators described both Caulk and Kilgore as transients, but have not released a motive for the killing. Judge Shonna Gay ordered him held in jail without bond.

Holland is charged with accessory to murder and providing false information to law enforcement officers.

