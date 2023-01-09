Read full article on original website
30th Annual ‘API Chili Cook-Off’ Returns to Casper
Mark your calendars as the API Chili Cook-Off returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for year number thirty on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. The official Facebook 30th Annual API Chili Cook-Off event page states:. The Central Wyoming Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute is proud to host the...
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
Terrific Casper Locations To Record A Epic Movie
Casper is not a hotspot for Hollywood. It takes a lot to film a movie, and we don't cut the mustard for some reason. However, I decided to scout some locations around town that are film worthy. The movers and shakers of tinsel town might not notice, but we can still celebrate their unique esthetics.
Thankful Thursday 2023 Is Back At The Beacon Club In Mills
Central Wyoming's premiere fund raising event is Thankful Thursday at The Beacon Club in Mills, WY. For many years now, meeting up on Thursday at the Beacon Club is on many peoples weekly schedule. An important part of Thankful Thursday is that fact that it's family friendly, meaning parents can bring their kids for dinner and a family night out. You can always expect to be out by 8:30pm.
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor Wins Technician of the Year Award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) announced in a press release the recent award given to Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest. “She works well with landowners, county and state officials, and other weed and pest districts around the state.”. The Wyoming Association of Conservation...
Take it Slow in the Snow
We got snow, so take it slow. So say the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department in news releases issued Wednesday morning. The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has declared a winter weather advisory for Casper, nearly all Natrona County, most of Johnson and Campbell counties, and southeastern Wyoming.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence
Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
Kelly Walsh High School Drop Off Causes Major Traffic Issues During Recent Casper Snow
Since the first major snow of the year (on January 4th, 2023), the morning traffic for the drop off at Kelly Walsh High School has been atrocious (at best). Quite a few residents have sent us photos (and even more sent complaints), concerning how dangerous the situation is, but also how discourteous the majority of drivers are, which in turn has either caused or nearly caused accidents at the school and even as far down as the intersection of 12th Street and Beverly.
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.8 Million Turf Contract, Other Projects
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved a nearly $1.8 million contract to replace the artificial turf at the sports fields of the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools. District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended that Field Turf USA receive the preferred bid of $1,794,232, and...
UPDATE: Structure Fire on Breck Ave. Displaces Two, One Pet Deceased [PHOTOS]
Two occupants were inside the residence of the reported structure fire on the 2300 block of Breck Ave, said Public Information Officer Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Andersen said one of the persons was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation. The body of the fire was found...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/23 – 1/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Sentenced to 3-5 Years in Prison for July Stabbing
A Casper man has been sentenced to three to five years imprisonment for a stabbing that took place on the northwest corner of Second and Kimball streets in July 2022. Hosea White, born in 1978, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to cause bodily injury during his Initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court last fall.
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
