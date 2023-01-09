ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

Community school welcomes administrator

Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU provost search closes in on four candidates

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has narrowed down its provost search to four candidates. Starting Thursday, the university will host a series of open forums to introduce the finalists. Adolfo Santos, G. Eric Skipper, Alan Shoho, and John Kiss – all of whom hold administration positions at other schools. One of them […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

NMSU and the city of Las Cruces team up for Quick Lane Bowl celebration

(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics) A celebration for the ages will take place downtown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. (MT). The New Mexico State Athletic Department and City of Las Cruces have collaborated to celebrate the Quick Lane Bowl champions, following NM State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Green on December 26.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New YISD building set to open in December

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule

DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

East Mesa Baptist Church opens food pantry

East Mesa Baptist Church (EMBC), 6160 Moongate Road, dedicated a new food pantry in December. EMBC interim Pastor Stephen Kovach led the dedication ceremony, prayer and recognition of food pantry coordinators Bernice Sanchez and Scott Baumberger and volunteers, said EMBC member Sandy Montoya. “The volunteers continued processing the food donations...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants

In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course

“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
LAS CRUCES, NM

