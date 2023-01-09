Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com
Community school welcomes administrator
Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community School (RSXCS) will start 2023 with a new head administrator. Maria Artiaga, Ph.D., is the new academic and program leader at the school, RSXCS said in a news release. “I am excited to be at Raices and thank the school community and partners for allowing...
cbs4local.com
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
NMSU provost search closes in on four candidates
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University has narrowed down its provost search to four candidates. Starting Thursday, the university will host a series of open forums to introduce the finalists. Adolfo Santos, G. Eric Skipper, Alan Shoho, and John Kiss – all of whom hold administration positions at other schools. One of them […]
KVIA
NMSU and the city of Las Cruces team up for Quick Lane Bowl celebration
(Courtesy: NMSU Athletics) A celebration for the ages will take place downtown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday, January 21, from noon to 1:00 p.m. (MT). The New Mexico State Athletic Department and City of Las Cruces have collaborated to celebrate the Quick Lane Bowl champions, following NM State’s 24-19 victory over Bowling Green on December 26.
El Paso native serving as new senior enlisted leader at Army’s Fort Leonard Wood
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native is the new senior enlisted leader at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala took over the job after a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, Jan. 6. Arzabala will also serve as the senior enlisted leader for the Army post’s Maneuver Support Center of […]
New YISD building set to open in December
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School. This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center […]
Las Cruces Fire names new deputy chief for operations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has named a new deputy chief of operations. Michael Daniels, a battalion chief with nearly 17 years of experience with the Las Cruces Fire Department, was promoted effective Jan. 23. Fire Chief Jason Smith announced the promotion. “We are proud to see Mike’s growth within our department,” […]
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
cbs4local.com
Asarco trustee explains challenges to sell land, options for new construction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One decade after the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) smokestacks were demolished the land remains untouched. The University of Texas at El Paso was in line to purchase the land back in 2020 but withdrew from the deal. The Trustee of the Asarco...
New Mexico State football announces full 2023 schedule
DALLAS – The 2023 football season is officially on the horizon as Conference USA announced its schedule for the upcoming year. For the second consecutive season, New Mexico State will play six home games at Aggie Memorial Stadium, including four conference games. Next season, NM State will welcome UMass, Western Illinois, FIU, Sam Houston, Middle […]
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week.
New Mexico State still searching for answers on road trip to Seattle
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Greg Heiar and New Mexico State fell to 7-9 and 0-4 in WAC play with last Saturday’s loss at home to Cal Baptist. It marks the Aggies’ first 0-4 start to conference play since 2004-2005, Lou Henson’s final year in Las Cruces when NMSU was in the Sun Belt Conference. […]
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
lascrucesbulletin.com
East Mesa Baptist Church opens food pantry
East Mesa Baptist Church (EMBC), 6160 Moongate Road, dedicated a new food pantry in December. EMBC interim Pastor Stephen Kovach led the dedication ceremony, prayer and recognition of food pantry coordinators Bernice Sanchez and Scott Baumberger and volunteers, said EMBC member Sandy Montoya. “The volunteers continued processing the food donations...
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrants
In El Paso, Texas, the Sacred Heart Church has become a sanctuary for migrants who are seeking asylum and refuge from violence and persecution in their home countries. With a record-breaking influx of migrants coming to the United States’ southern border with Mexico, many have found safety and security within the walls of this church. But why? What makes this church so special?
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water bills to increase by $9 after Public Service Board approves 2023-2024 budget
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water customers will see an increase of $9.03 per month on their bills after the Public Service Board approved El Paso Water's 2023-2024 budget. The Public Service Board approved the new water/wastewater and stormwater budgets on Wednesday. The budget, rates, and fees...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Rock animals migrating from dam to golf course
“It’s all here in piles of rock and some of it will come back to life,” Las Cruces artist Kathy Morrow said one chilly morning last December as she continued to work. She is re-creating her animal rock art on a small hill across the road from the New Mexico State University golf clubhouse.
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
Comments / 0