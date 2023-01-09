ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Middle Schooler Killed By DC Gunman Thinking He Was Breaking Into Cars

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhVAF_0k8snah300

A 13-year-old boy was killed in Washington, D.C. by a man who reportedly thought he was breaking into a car, authorities say.

Karon Blake was shot by a resident who armed himself after he "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles" just before 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, according to Metropolitan police.

After the shooting, police were called and Blake was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an email to parents of other Brooklyn Middle School students, Blake is remembered as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion".

Police have said they are "currently working with the US Attorney’s Office to review the facts and circumstances for any potential criminal charges."

Comments / 137

Left ❤️s Crime
3d ago

This is only part of the story. This was no innocent kid. Another story explained how the kid was trying to break I to cars, the man confronted him, the kid got violent and a fight ensued. The kid lost. Raise better kids.

Reply(10)
19
Harold Simpson
3d ago

Parents! What did they let this 13 boy out at 4am for, he should've been at home in bed. Maybe he snuck out of the house unbeknownst to the parents.

Reply(8)
20
Rasheedah Ali
3d ago

Now everyone life is over it’s just wasn’t worth it I don’t knows why was this kid out there this late he should’ve been home hanging with the wrong ones doing bad stuff never ends well it’s just sad parents you have to do better in watching over your kids stay on them the best ways that’s you can it’s not easy but it’s a must

Reply(3)
22
 

