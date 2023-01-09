ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival

Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Talk of Alabama | MLK Day Events | 1.16.2023

If you're looking for a community-focused way to spend your MLK day weekend, the City of Birmingham has plenty of events where you can get involved. Click the link for dates and times: https://www.birminghamal.gov/mlk-day-events/
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories

This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president

Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘Just Sitting There Talking to Him, I Realized I Had Already Fell in Love’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
otmj.com

Home Made: Family-Tested Menu Drives Diners to Helen

Open the menu at Helen, Emily and Rob McDaniel’s downtown Birmingham restaurant, and you’re likely going to see items that are literally family-approved. Creamer peas and middlins, a type of heirloom rice grown in South Carolina, is a dish he created with help from his staff but tested on his family at their Vestavia Hills home. It’s served with a black walnut, vinegar-like sauce with bay leaf. McDaniel, Helen’s chef, said his family, which includes the couple’s 5-year-old twin girls, liked it and it’s been popular on the menu since it debuted in September.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex

An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Community Policy