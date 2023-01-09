Read full article on original website
Louisiana man accused of drunk driving claimed he swerved vehicle while trying to eat chicken
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police believe he was driving drunk while in West Monroe, Louisiana. At 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Cypress Street when the driver straddled the fog line. According to officers, the vehicle was also traveling nearly 20 miles […]
Farmerville man accused of burglarizing and looting apartments of tornado victims; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In December 2022, Farmerville Police were informed that a burglary took place at an evacuated apartment complex after the area experienced tornado damage. According to authorities, three apartments were burglarized and the residents’ belongings were stolen within a two-week period between December 25, […]
Man arrested for simple battery
A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday for simple battery after he allegedly started a fight at a medical treatment center in Ruston. Officers responded to the facility on U.S. Highway 80 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they were told by staff that Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 39, possibly struck a victim in the face. The victim said Martinez-Hernandez hit him in the face and he in turn attempted to defend himself.
Farmerville man wanted for Attempted Murder has been taken into custody, authorities confirm
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (01/12/2023): According to authorities, Jamario Lewis was taken into custody by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on January 12, 2023, in Cotton Valley, La. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges […]
Bastrop police search home for firearms, 2 arrested
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says they found multiple firearms and narcotics during a search on Jan. 6, 2023. After two incidents involving firearms resulted in one individual being shot, Bastrop police, with the help of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, searched a residence in Bastrop.
Louisiana shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
West Monroe woman steals her mother’s car and sells it for $100, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who advised that her 2002 Toyota Camry was missing from her […]
Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received […]
Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm
UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023. The juvenile was arrested and […]
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
Mangham police investigate reports of shots fired
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department responded to a call reporting shots being fired near the 100 block of Hixon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation with the Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Perry Fleming asks...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
UPSO reports drug arrest totals
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates released a report Monday reporting 23 drug arrests in the parish for the months of November and December. “We are committed to fighting the drug issue in Union Parish,” said Gates. “I commend the officers for doing their jobs and their commitment to the citizens of this parish.” November-December Drug Arrest Tony Smith Farmerville Distribution of Schedule I Distribution of Schedule II Bond: $70,000.00 Nicholas Calup Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Roger Antley Downsville Possession of Schedule III Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $20,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $40,000.00 Christopher Dixon Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule II Bond: $80,000.00 John Lowery Calhoun Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $13,500.00 Malik Johnson Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $21,500.00 Markeivon Hill Monroe Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $35,500.00 David Morris Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Qualandro Bilberry Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $10,000.00 Aubrey Manning Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $18,500.00 Justin Perkins Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Bond: $2500.00 Keith Chamblin Calhoun Possession of Schedule II Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $11,500.00 Nicholas McQueen Farmerville Possession Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 William Langston Farmerville Possession of Schedule II Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institution Bond: $50,000.00 Felix Miller Farmerville Possession w/Intent to Distribute Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $45,000.00 Pete Billiot Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Institutions Bond: $21,500.00 George Barrett Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Harold Mathews Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Introduction of Contraband Into a Penal Facility Bond: $21,500.00 Kataysia Barnes Farmerville Possession of Schedule I Possession of Schedule IV Bond: $7,5000.00 Roy Brantley Marion Possession of Legend Drug Bond: $500.00 Kelsea Kelly Bernice Possession of Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Bond: $10,500.00 Kelli Mitcham Eros Possession of Schedule II Bond: $10,000.00.
Authorities to investigate Mangham’s Tuesday night shooting; no suspects identified
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified. Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public […]
Motorcycle crash claims life of Choudrant resident
CHOUDRANT, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F say they responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2023. LSP says motorcyclist Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling on I-20 West of Hwy. 145 when the motorcycle hit a median cable barrier. LSP says...
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
Police discover 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm during traffic stop; Monroe man behind bars
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, around 1:13 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department were patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they discovered a white Range Rover with the rear hatch of the vehicle up. Police then initiated a traffic stop and made […]
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis reveals 2023 priorities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis is revealing his priorities for 2023. “The felt need of a community is crime, economic development, and quality of life. And those are the three things we are going to continue to touch on this year,” Mayor Ellis told KNOE. While...
