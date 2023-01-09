ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Miami Valley CPR instructor sees increase in calls following Hamlin’s collapse

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24f7s6_0k8smzYB00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley CPR instructor is seeing a greater interest in her courses following the collapse of a Buffalo Bills player during a game in Cincinnati.

Nicole Watts started Watts Care CPR, LLC in 2019.

“I was in the military and worked for the federal government, and I felt like with all of my medical training and expertise, I wanted to do more and provide more for my community,” Watts explained.

Located in Centerville, her mission is to help everyone learn CPR, which is something that could mean the difference between life and death.

“With everything going on right now in our communities, in our schools, it is very important for everyone to know CPR, all the way down to mom and dad, even before birth,” Watts said.

After NFL player, Damar Hamlin, collapsed during the Bengals-Bills game last Monday, her phone has not stopped ringing.

Bills’ Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

“Before the new year, I was seeing maybe 20, 30 people at a time. Now, we’re getting calls back to back, to back,” Watts said.

Health officials say the quick thinking of EMT’s on the field to start CPR and use an AED played a huge part in saving Hamlin’s life. Watts said that quick thinking is something she teaches in her courses.

“We do learn a lot about teams, being on a functional team, being on that team that actually communicates clearly. So it all has to do with the team. And they really did act like a good team on Monday,” Watts said.

Whether it is on the sports field, or just walking through a store, Watts said anyone can learn CPR and make that life saving difference.

“I do really encourage people, not just because they saw it on television, but just know that you can save someone else. You can have the skills to save someone else as well,” Watts said.

To learn more about the courses taught by Watts, click here or call (937)-831-5840.

Comments / 0

 

