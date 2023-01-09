ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

myozarksonline.com

Polk County crash injured 2

A two vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon in Polk County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Highway Patrol, 78 year old David Reeder of Springfield was attempting to cross Highway 13, and drove in front of a vehicle driven by 20 year old John Caufield of Weableau causing them to collide. Reeder’s vehicle then traveled into the median and overturned. Reeder received serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield. Caufield received minor injuries and was taken to Citizens’ Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. The crash happened 7 miles south of Bolivar just after 4pm.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Semi truck catches fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi-truck driver is ok after the trailer of his truck caught on fire. Joplin firefighters arrived at the scene off Highway 43 across from Petro around 2:15 this morning. They had the fire under control by 2:45. The fire chief says the brakes and tires...
JOPLIN, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
STOCKTON, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Tractor trailer causes property damage, takes out fire hydrant, leaves scene

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer driving through a residential neighborhood of Sarcoxie, causing property damage alerted Sarcoxie Police Dept. Chief Brandy Corum tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the tractor trailer identified by “Dollar General” was not on a designated...
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
KTTS

Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

