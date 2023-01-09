Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
Report: Raiders to begin gauging Derek Carr trade market
The Raiders are set to meet with Derek Carr soon, and it appears they will do so with the intent of exploring a trade. Not long after Carr’s benching, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Raiders have begun the process of evaluating the trade market. This has been the...
Browns’ pass rusher apologizes for critical comments
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has issued a statement apologizing for recent critical comments about the organization.
Report: Cardinals to interview Jerry Reese for GM job
Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese remains on the radar. The Cardinals are meeting with the veteran front office staffer Tuesday, NFL.com’s Jim Trotter tweets. Although Reese has been out of a GM chair since the Giants fired him late in the 2017 season, he has gone through interviews in recent years. The Steelers met with him last year, while the Jaguars and Panthers interviewed him during the 2021 hiring period.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams ruled out for wild-card game against Jaguars
The Chargers on Friday downgraded receiver Mike Williams from questionable to out for the team's AFC wild-card playoff game in Jacksonville.
Patriots negotiating new contract with Jerod Mayo, will start OC interviews next week
The Patriots are officially looking to shake up their offensive coaching staff, but they’re also hoping to retain a key defensive coach. The organization announced in a press release that they’ve begun contract negotiations with coach Jerod Mayo “that would keep him with the team long-term” (via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe on Twitter). The team also announced that they will begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.
Raiders looking into adding Tom Brady?
Tom Brady still has at least one more game to play for the Buccaneers, but that hasn’t stopped pundits (and, potentially, other NFL teams) from considering where he could play next season. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show (Twitter link), Albert Breer of TheMMQB said the Raiders are “unequivocally” looking into the possibility of adding the future Hall of Famer.
Jets, OC Mike LaFleur 'mutually' part ways
Mike LaFleur is out. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post (on Twitter), the Jets are moving on from their offensive coordinator. Connor Hughes of SNYtv first tweeted that the Jets were allowing the coach to “pursue other opportunities,” while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says (on Twitter) the two sides “mutually” parted ways.
Georgia DT Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Carter was one of many five-star recruits the Bulldogs have landed in recent years, leading to significant expectations right away for him and the team. In eight games played as a freshman, Carter totaled just 14 stops on the season, but his three tackles for loss demonstrated his potential as a disruptive force along the defensive interior.
Report: Rams will not block assistant coaches from leaving
Sean McVay has not confirmed he will return for a seventh season with the Rams, keeping the team in suspense. As the Rams wait on an answer, they will not stand in the way of any assistant who has an opportunity with another team. The Rams will not block any...
Bears reportedly expected to hire Big Ten commissioner as president
Kevin Warren surfaced as a candidate for the Bears’ president and CEO role recently, and the Big Ten commissioner is expected to make the jump back to the NFL. The Bears plan to hire Warren, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. Warren will succeed longtime Bears president Ted Phillips, who announced intentions to retire before this past season. Warren has an extensive history in the NFL, including with two NFC North franchises (the Lions and Vikings), but has been the Big Ten commissioner since 2019.
Jets GM: Team has 'a lot of work to do' at QB position
After a season that saw the Jets start four different quarterbacks throughout the year, general manager Joe Douglas knows that New York has “a lot of work to do” at the position, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Of the four passers who started games for the Jets...
NFL names potential neutral site for AFC Championship Game
Two days before the playoffs, the NFL announced the neutral site that could play host to the AFC Championship Game. Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium would host a potential Chiefs-Bills conference title tilt, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. This NFC venue emerged as the host after it became known Indianapolis and...
