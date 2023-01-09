Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for its support of this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the...
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
A Dozen People Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants in the past 10 days. Among the individuals jailed Jan. 3-13, 2023, on felony warrants were:. Deputy Terry Thompson took custody of Jessica Nicole Allen at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Lamar County jail. Thompson then transported the 34-year-old Paris woman to Hopkins County jail, where she was booked in at 9:38 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation, which she was on for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge.
Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
Wanda Louise Hatch
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs with Rev. Rusty Hudson officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Brian Beadle, Jason Beadle, Landon Womack, Rickey Overton, Christopher Overton, and Art Garcia as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 pm.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
FM 71 Motorcycle Crash In Hopkins County Results 1 Death
Preliminary investigation indicates a man was riding a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff community in Hopkins County at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023. The eastbound bike ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert. The operator died at the hospital after being transported, Texas DPS Highway Patrol Trooper Cody Sagnibene noted in the preliminary crash report.
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Edna Blount
Edna Blount, age 69, of Cooper Tx passed away January 9, 2023 at her daughters’ home in Sulphur Springs, Tx after a brief battle with lung cancer. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper Tx, with Danny Ballard officiating. There will be no formal visitation.
Paris Junior College, Courses Beginning Jan. 17
January 12, 2023 – Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas —...
Meal-A-Day’s New Director
January 12, 2023 – Meal-A-Day, a non-profit organization, welcomes its newest director Amanda Dietlin. She hit the ground running and is being welcomed with open arms. Dietlin has taken up the mantle of her predecessors Cecil Toenniges and Tina Philips, with determination and commitment to helping all those in need.
Jesse Weaver
Funeral service for Jesse Weaver, age 43 of Point, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at County Line Baptist Church with Bro Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Weaver passed away on January 11, 2023 at his residence.
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Notice – Laurence Bramblett
A graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com.
Driver of motorcycle dies in single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Hopkins County left the driver of a motorcycle dead Wednesday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bobby Wilson, 73, of Lone Oak, was driving a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Farm to Market Road 71. The motorcycle ran off the road going around a corner and struck a concrete culvert.
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Ermine Moreau Sipiere
Funeral service for Ermine Moreau-Sipiere, age 87 of Como, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St James Catholic Church in Sulphur Springs with Jerry Vesze officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Moreau- Sipiere passed away on January 10, 2023 in Cypress, Texas.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
Special Welding Program to Train Welders to Work in the Trailer Industry at Paris Junior College
Maverick Maxey, left, and Billy Hill enroll in the welding program at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. This program will train welders to work in the trailer industry. Enrollment is open now. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
