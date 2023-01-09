Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
KGO
Stephen Curry back in lineup for Warriors after 11-game injury absence
Stephen Curry will return and start Tuesday night for the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced before the game. The star point guard's minutes load will not be heavy, but coach Steve Kerr said he had no specific number in mind for how many minutes Curry will play.
KGO
San Antonio takes on Golden State, aims to end 3-game slide
Golden State Warriors (20-21, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (13-29, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three in a row. The Spurs have gone 5-22 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is third...
KGO
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA quotes of the week
LeBron James and Luka Doncic discuss the all-time scoring record and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "KD's the first name that comes to mind for sure. His name is not 'Easy Money' and 'Slim Reaper' for no reason." Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on why he...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
Sources: Former Stanford coach Shaw interviews with Broncos
Former Stanford coach David Shaw interviewed Wednesday with the Denver Broncos regarding their vacant head-coaching position, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. They also will interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton next Tuesday in Los Angeles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tuesday is the first day teams will be permitted to interview Payton if they are granted permission by the Saints.
KGO
49ers seeking 3-game sweep vs. Seahawks in wild-card game
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan knows the challenges of trying to beat an opponent three times in a season after falling short a year ago in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers open this postseason with a similar challenge when they host NFC West rival Seattle in...
KGO
Cold takes: 2022 NFL season predictions gone wrong
NFL preseason predictions are a tricky business. If back in August you proclaimed, "Josh Allenand theBuffalo Billsare going to be contenders," well, so did everyone else. Conversely, if you speculated theJacksonville Jaguarswere going to make the postseason in the wake of the Urban Meyer debacle, you risked sounding ridiculous. The...
Chargers receiver Mike Williams ruled out for wild-card game against Jaguars
The Chargers on Friday downgraded receiver Mike Williams from questionable to out for the team's AFC wild-card playoff game in Jacksonville.
KGO
Derek Carr writes Raiders goodbye, says title fire 'still rages'
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Two weeks and a day after being benched by the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterbackDerek Carr broke his silence and bade farewell to the team's fans in a statement on social media Thursday. Carr had been the Raiders' starting quarterback since being selected in the second round of...
Comments / 0