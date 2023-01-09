Read full article on original website
Arkansas State Police investigating shooting death of teen in Lake Village
Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon shooting left a teen dead.
Bastrop man wanted for 2020 double homicide, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2020, Bastrop Police responded to a shooting at the dead end of Rosena Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 20-year-old Lorenz Toston and 20-year-old Jacoby Carter who were deceased in a vehicle. After an extensive investigation, officers received […]
Bastrop shooting investigation lands 2 men in jail; more arrests expected
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting. During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, […]
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Department Welcomes New Officers
The Greenville Police Department is welcoming 3 police recruits. The department announced that Officer Charles Brady Jr. Officer Renisha Howard, and Officer Dechara Williams are joining the force. All 3 recruits have finished the entry level of the hiring process and are currently enrolled in the Field Training Officers Program.
deltadailynews.com
Police Patrol Increases After Juvenile Crimes
After two shootings involving juveniles over the weekend, Police Chief Marcus Turner has released a statement addressing recent gun violence in the city of Greenville. The first incident happened in the 300 block of East Walker Street. A 15-year-old male was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital. This case is still under Investigation.
KOKI FOX 23
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
Eudora City Council approves proposed budget for police vehicles
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) – The Eudora City Council has voted to approve a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget to move forward to purchase new police vehicles due to a spike of violent crimes in the city. Chief of police Michael Pitts requested the proposal to the city to fund three new vehicles during a council […]
deltadailynews.com
Man Arrested for Statutory Rape
A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
