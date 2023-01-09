ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Eater

Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World

For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gourmet sandwiches are making a big comeback

Open Instagram and you’ll likely see images of gourmet sandwiches with thinly sliced meats, rich cheeses and unusual greens dripping with sauce. While sandwiches have always been a rather common menu item, Charleston seems to be undergoing a sandwich renaissance. Gourmet sandwich shops like The Pass downtown, Cold Shoulder...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is starting off the new year with 10 days of menu specials and dining deals. The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22. It will give people the chance to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, according...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival

In its seventhyear, Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival will take place from Thursday, January 12, 2023, to Saturday, January 14, 2023, with an in-person book signing on Saturday, January 14 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston (7000 Rivers Avenue, Bldg 920). Because this year's festival will be presented in a hybrid, there will be expanded content and workshops designed to reach a broader audience. On the virtual platform, thre will be readers and authors from around the country and, indeed, around the world, to participate in the festival that exposes them to Black authors and new perspectives. For the in-person book signing, organizers hope to welcome hundreds of local and regional attendees interested in learning more about Black Ink Book Festival authors.
CHARLESTON, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant

Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Amazing Nails Spa “claws” into First Place

With the passion of doing nails and the goal of starting our own salon, my husband and I moved to Mount Pleasant from Columbia in 2019. Shortly after, we started our project, but with the rise of Covid-19, the project of our salon was delayed for a few months. We could finally open in December of 2020. When we opened it was very lonely since we barely had any customers. By May 2021, we started meeting all types of great people. We are beyond grateful for our customers, and we could not have achieved our goal without them.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
CHARLESTON, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina

N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

