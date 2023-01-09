Read full article on original website
charlestondaily.net
Lowcountry Oyster Festival (Jan 29) Announces Musical Acts, Children’s Events and Beneficiaries
The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce Radio Bomb featuring some members of the Blue Dogs, Uncle Mingo and the East Coast Party Band as this year’s entertainment for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, happening January 29, 2023, at Boone Hall Plantation. “Every year at the...
Eater
Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World
For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Charleston City Paper
Gourmet sandwiches are making a big comeback
Open Instagram and you’ll likely see images of gourmet sandwiches with thinly sliced meats, rich cheeses and unusual greens dripping with sauce. While sandwiches have always been a rather common menu item, Charleston seems to be undergoing a sandwich renaissance. Gourmet sandwich shops like The Pass downtown, Cold Shoulder...
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council. She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and...
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
live5news.com
Charleston Restaurant Week Kicks Off Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston is starting off the new year with 10 days of menu specials and dining deals. The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, starts Thursday and runs through Jan 22. It will give people the chance to explore and enjoy world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, according...
abcnews4.com
Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival
In its seventhyear, Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival will take place from Thursday, January 12, 2023, to Saturday, January 14, 2023, with an in-person book signing on Saturday, January 14 at Trident Technical College in North Charleston (7000 Rivers Avenue, Bldg 920). Because this year's festival will be presented in a hybrid, there will be expanded content and workshops designed to reach a broader audience. On the virtual platform, thre will be readers and authors from around the country and, indeed, around the world, to participate in the festival that exposes them to Black authors and new perspectives. For the in-person book signing, organizers hope to welcome hundreds of local and regional attendees interested in learning more about Black Ink Book Festival authors.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Amazing Nails Spa “claws” into First Place
With the passion of doing nails and the goal of starting our own salon, my husband and I moved to Mount Pleasant from Columbia in 2019. Shortly after, we started our project, but with the rise of Covid-19, the project of our salon was delayed for a few months. We could finally open in December of 2020. When we opened it was very lonely since we barely had any customers. By May 2021, we started meeting all types of great people. We are beyond grateful for our customers, and we could not have achieved our goal without them.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water crews servicing broken water main in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water crews are servicing a water main, performing an emergency shut in West Ashley along Playground Road Thursday afternoon. Officials say customers may experience little to no water pressure and/or discolored water. However, Charleston Water says water remains safe to drink. Crews expect...
live5news.com
Mt. Pleasant considering more regulations for memorials, monuments
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - At Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park, people come to enjoy the scenery, pier, and playground, but they also come to remember and reflect. “One of the things my two sisters and I did several years ago was put in a memorial brick here in...
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
Charleston County hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
abccolumbia.com
Boating accident victim’s family reaches settlement with Buster Murdaugh, estate of Maggie Murdaugh
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Mallory Beach’s family and three of the passengers in the fatal 2019 crash have settled with Alex Murdaugh’s only living son, Buster, and the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, according to lawyers involved in the suit. The amount has not been disclosed yet, but ABC News...
charlestondaily.net
Three Projects To Invest A Combined $136M In South Carolina
N South Carolina, cold storage warehousing and logistics company FlexCold will invest $49.9 million to establish operations in Dorchester County. The project will create 59 new jobs, and operations are expected to be online by late summer 2024. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint by establishing operations within...
South Carolina company expanding to Dorchester County with cold storage facility
(The Center Square) — A Charleston-based cold storage warehousing and logistics company plans to establish operations in Dorchester County, but it’s not clear what, if any, incentives the state offered to encourage the project. FlexCold will spend $49.9 million on a cold storage facility on Patriot Boulevard in...
