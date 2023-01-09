Arrest in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland; gang violence to blame, says Sheriff T.K. Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major arrest was announced in connection to the murder of Prince Holland, 13, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last December.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Johnson was originally arrested in December for a possession of marijuana charge. Action News Jax was there when police served a search warrant at his Brooklyn apartment. According to the report, it was in connection to an “active homicide investigation”.

Waters held a press conference Monday to announce the new charges. He said there’s more suspects out there.

“Holding the perpetrators of this murder accountable will never bring these grieving parents back their son and we realize that. However, accountability will define the act for what it is and that’s murder,” he said. “Today the first domino in this violent tree has fallen. It won’t be the last.”

Holland was in the car when his coach drove him and two others home from football tryouts at the Legends Center. In a report, police identified a blue 2020 Kia Rio as the suspect’s vehicle, which drove up next to the coach at a red light and began firing. Detectives said the suspect’s car belonged to Johnson’s family member, who told them Johnson had it the night of the deadly shooting.

For the first time, Holland’s coach was identified by his attorney as Jaylen Burroughs. In a statement to Action News Jax, he said:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support. I was shot 10 times and I’ve been through 13 surgeries and many more procedures, but I’m certain the prayers and love from the community has helped. All I wanted to do was give youth an alternative and show them how football unites and lifts us up. We’ve met with detectives and my attorney has helped them with interviews. We are here to assist JSO. We thank them for making an arrest and look forward to justice.”

According to Waters, the shooting was the result of escalating violence between two gangs called “3″ and “320″.

Waters could not comment on who the suspects were targeting or how many are still on the run.