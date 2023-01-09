ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Arrest in murder of 13-year-old Prince Holland; gang violence to blame, says Sheriff T.K. Waters

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2jr2_0k8smJv100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major arrest was announced in connection to the murder of Prince Holland, 13, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last December.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Marcel Johnson, 22, was charged with one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Johnson was originally arrested in December for a possession of marijuana charge. Action News Jax was there when police served a search warrant at his Brooklyn apartment. According to the report, it was in connection to an “active homicide investigation”.

Waters held a press conference Monday to announce the new charges. He said there’s more suspects out there.

“Holding the perpetrators of this murder accountable will never bring these grieving parents back their son and we realize that. However, accountability will define the act for what it is and that’s murder,” he said. “Today the first domino in this violent tree has fallen. It won’t be the last.”

Holland was in the car when his coach drove him and two others home from football tryouts at the Legends Center. In a report, police identified a blue 2020 Kia Rio as the suspect’s vehicle, which drove up next to the coach at a red light and began firing. Detectives said the suspect’s car belonged to Johnson’s family member, who told them Johnson had it the night of the deadly shooting.

For the first time, Holland’s coach was identified by his attorney as Jaylen Burroughs. In a statement to Action News Jax, he said:

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and support. I was shot 10 times and I’ve been through 13 surgeries and many more procedures, but I’m certain the prayers and love from the community has helped. All I wanted to do was give youth an alternative and show them how football unites and lifts us up. We’ve met with detectives and my attorney has helped them with interviews. We are here to assist JSO. We thank them for making an arrest and look forward to justice.”

According to Waters, the shooting was the result of escalating violence between two gangs called “3″ and “320″.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Waters could not comment on who the suspects were targeting or how many are still on the run.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Camden Co. deputy charged after violent traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022. According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

JSO: Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Hillcrest area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 10:30 p.m, officers responded to 1200 Labelle Street regarding a person shot. JSO says a man was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy