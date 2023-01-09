Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
U.S. inflation cools again, giving Fed room to downshift on rates
U.S. inflation continued to slow in December, adding to evidence price pressures have peaked and putting the Federal Reserve on track to again slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. The overall consumer price index fell 0.1% from the prior month, with cheaper energy costs fueling the first decline in 2...
MySanAntonio
Bond yields tumble as traders dial back fed wagers
Treasury yields slumped as inflation showed signs of easing, which could make the case for the Federal Reserve to slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent a harsher economic downturn. Stocks saw mild gains. Wall Street looked past its initial disappointment with a just in-line consumer price index to...
MySanAntonio
Oil rises a sixth day as U.S. data shows inflation moderating
Growing confidence in China's recovery and mounting evidence of cooling U.S. inflation buoyed crude prices for a sixth day. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to settle above $78 a barrel for the longest run of daily gains since February. U.S. consumer prices fell 0.1% in December, the first monthly decline since 2020. The report bolstered risky assets with traders betting the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes as inflation cools.
MySanAntonio
World economy's soft landing hopes boosted as 2023 begins
The world economy is beginning the new year on a more optimistic note, though that's no guarantee 2023 will end that way. A variety of factors - a sooner-than-expected reopening of China's economy, a warmer-than-normal winter in energy-strapped Europe and a sustained fall in U.S. inflation - are combining to dissipate some of the gloom that engulfed financial markets at the end of 2022 and fanning hopes the world can dodge a recession.
MySanAntonio
Cost-of-living crisis is top immediate risk for Davos elite
The threat of recession, the cost-of-living crisis and mounting debt distress will dominate the global economy in the next two years as it struggles to move on from the pandemic and war in Ukraine, according to a survey by the World Economic Forum. Its Global Risks Report, an annual poll...
MySanAntonio
FTX advisers have found $5 billion cash or sellable crypto
FTX Group advisers have found more than $5 billion in cash or cryptocurrency assets that it may be able to sell to help repay creditors, a lawyer for the company told the judge overseeing the biggest crypto bankruptcy. The company is working to monetize assets with a book value of...
MySanAntonio
Business Highlights: Inflation eases; Drug companies sued
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown. On a monthly basis, prices actually slipped 0.1% from November to December, the first such drop since May 2020. The softer readings add to growing signs that the worst inflation bout in four decades is steadily waning. Gas prices, which have tumbled, are likely to keep lowering overall inflation in the coming months.
MySanAntonio
Record U.S. oil output seen leading non-OPEC growth next year
The U.S. is expected to account for the lion's share of non-OPEC oil growth next year as American drillers pump a record amount of crude. Production is seen reaching 12.8 million barrels a day in 2024, surpassing the current annual high of 12.3 million set in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook. If materialized, next year's figure would exceed 2023's projected output of 12.4 million barrels.
MySanAntonio
A 29-year-old's alleged fraud has stained Jamie Dimon's acquisition spree
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has spent the past year reassuring analysts and investors that the bank's multibillion-dollar binge on technology ventures is part of a carefully designed plan that will pay off. But a lawsuit filed by the bank against the founder of one of those ventures...
MySanAntonio
Biden push to spur solar production gets $2.5 billion boost
Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions pledged to invest more than $2.5 billion in U.S. solar manufacturing, a boost to the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the nation's dependence on China for its panel supply. One of its units, Hanwha Qcells, plans to build a factory in Bartow County, Georgia, to make...
MySanAntonio
Goldman lost $1.2 billion in just nine months in newest unit
Three months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. carved out a new division to house what's left of its once-ambitious foray on Main Street, it's giving shareholders a clearer look at those financials. The collection of businesses - including Goldman's Apple Card - now packaged into the segment dubbed Platform Solutions...
MySanAntonio
Tesla slashes prices up to 20% in broad bid to boost sales
Tesla cut prices across its lineup in the U.S. and major European markets in the carmaker's latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. The company lowered the cost of the cheapest Model Y by 20% and lopped as much as $21,000 off its most expensive vehicles in its home market. Tesla also made major reductions in countries including Germany, the U.K. and France a week after its second round of cuts in China since October.
MySanAntonio
No ban of gas stoves is planned, head of U.S. safety agency says
The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves, days after one of his colleagues said a ban was one option was under consideration in comments that ignited a political firestorm. "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and...
