Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Ricky Rubio gets Junkyard Dog Chain in his first game back with Cavs

Ricky Rubio was back on the floor for the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night and his teammates couldn’t have been happier. On Thursday night, Ricky Rubio made his season debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers, just over a year since he suffered an ACL tear. In the ensuing 12 months while he was recovering, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers, became a free agent and re-signed with the Cavs.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
