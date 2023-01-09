Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Lakewood, Boys’ Basketball
Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Shuts Down Cal Poly
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. A Joel Murray led offense and a work in progress defense has been the story of this Long Beach State men’s basketball season— until Thursday night at Walter Pyramid. The Beach...
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Millikan Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan...
PHOTOS: Wilson Boys’ Soccer Beats Long Beach Poly
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs Long Beach Poly Girls Basketball, Long Beach State vs Cal Poly
The two undefeated Moore League leaders will tip off at Lakewood at 530pm and the Beach welcome Cal Poly at 7pm. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly is alone in first place after an impressive win over Lakewood. https://www.the562.org/2023/01/12/basketball-long-beach-poly-girls-beat-lakewood-alone-in-first/. Reply on Twitter 1613807172017881092 Retweet on Twitter 1613807172017881092 1...
PHOTOS: Millikan vs Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum...
SCHEDULE & STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Soccer, Week 7
Cabrillo at Lakewood, 5:30 p.m. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
PODCAST: Is This The Year Of The Underdog For Long Beach Sports?
AND WE’RE BACK! The holiday break is over and we’re returning to Long Beach sports coverage where there’s plenty of underdog teams making some noise. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
70 Los Angeles elementary schools named to California Distinguished School List, 9 from LAUSD
Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday. The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release […]
welikela.com
Walking 4.5 miles at Kenneth Hahn Park | L.A. on Foot #10
It’s a Sunday, but not just any Sunday. It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and hours from now the Rams and Bengals will square off to decide who is going to Disneyland and who will fall just short of their dreams. A few miles north of where the action will...
2urbangirls.com
LL Cool J bringing hair salon franchise to Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) during a special planning commission meeting held on Jan. 11. Phenix Salon Suites are preparing to open a new location in the Crenshaw-Imperial shopping center, which is backed by rapper LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith. Smith co-owns 80 locations across the United States.
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
foxla.com
Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child
PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
ABC7 to broadcast the 2023 Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles
Join ABC7 for the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade on Jan. 16, celebrating the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
