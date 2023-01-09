Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Paltry finance report underlines Florida Democrats’ woes
'I found obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change.'. The post-election campaign finance reports from the two major parties in Florida emphasize the gaping chasm between Republicans and Democrats in what was until recently the country’s most hotly contested swing state.
floridapolitics.com
Alex Berrios announces run for Florida Democratic Party Chair
The Mi Vecino founder says his on-the-ground experience will prove valuable. Political consultant Alex Berrios is announcing his candidacy to lead the Florida Democratic Party. “Florida needs bold leadership with experience, vision and a plan to win. That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy for Chair of the Florida Democrats,” Berrios...
publicnewsservice.org
Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'
If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
ABC Action News
Florida Democrats may need 'new direction' following party chair’s resignation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The search is on for the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party. It comes as the current leader, Manny Diaz, abruptly resigned Monday. The former mayor of Miami served in the spot for a year and oversaw a series of brutal defeats during the November midterms. Republicans swept the Florida Cabinet. They kept the governor’s office and a US Senate seat. The GOP also nabbed super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms
MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.11.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recognized Financial Wellness Month by encouraging Floridians to be vigilant about avoiding scams. “While budgeting, savings,...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida had mixed results in some economic areas last year, but it continues to lead most states in the post-pandemic rebound.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says Ron DeSantis is continuing the good work he started as Governor
A Miami radio interviewer asked Scott to evaluate his successor. The chilly relationship between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his predecessor is not abating. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked Tuesday to evaluate DeSantis’ performance as Governor. But during the interview on Miami’s WIOD radio, the Senator framed DeSantis as essentially following in his footsteps and continuing the job Scott did in Tallahassee for eight years, sidestepping opportunities to praise or otherwise evaluate his successor.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Trey Price departing Florida Housing
Price’s resignation comes as Tallahassee gears up for the 2023 Legislative Session. After nearly six years at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), Trey Price is resigning as Executive Director of the affordable housing public-private partnership. Price’s resignation will take effect Feb. 1, as FHFC and other groups gear...
Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD
Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
floridapolitics.com
Wilton Simpson praises Gov. DeSantis’ environmental spending plan
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson praised the executive order signed by the Governor on Monday that calls for billions of dollars in environmental spending over the next four years. “I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bold leadership on Florida’s environmental issues and for his continued focus on protecting...
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
floridapolitics.com
Chris Sununu says Ron DeSantis ‘would do well’ in New Hampshire Primary
Sununu may run for President himself. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu isn’t ruling out his own run for the White House, but he acknowledges other Governors may have a path. Among those potential candidates in 2024 is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and on Wednesday Sununu acknowledged DeSantis could “do well” in New Hampshire, were he to run for the Republican Presidential nomination next year.
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 1.11.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
— Sanctioned — Florida Medicaid officials have sanctioned a Medicaid managed long-term care plan, according to a review of the state website. The website doesn’t show a financial penalty for the sanction and does not offer any other details. AHCA Communications staff did not respond Tuesday to Florida Politics’ request for information.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023
The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
floridapolitics.com
Industry reps invoke Florida’s pioneering film history in call to resurrect state incentives program
‘Thirty-five other states are laughing all the way to the bank.’. Will this be the year Florida resurrects its dormant film and television productions incentives program? Industry members who call the state home sure hope so, citing billions in forgone revenue and the state’s pioneering history in motion pictures.
“No response”: Madison Cawthorn screws over his constituents one last time before moving to Florida
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., talks with reporters and supporters as results from the North Carolina primary election continue to report in at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has officially moved to Florida...
Comments / 0