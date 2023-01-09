ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

floridapolitics.com

Paltry finance report underlines Florida Democrats’ woes

'I found obstacles to securing the resources and a long-standing, systemic and deeply entrenched culture resistant to change.'. The post-election campaign finance reports from the two major parties in Florida emphasize the gaping chasm between Republicans and Democrats in what was until recently the country’s most hotly contested swing state.
floridapolitics.com

Alex Berrios announces run for Florida Democratic Party Chair

The Mi Vecino founder says his on-the-ground experience will prove valuable. Political consultant Alex Berrios is announcing his candidacy to lead the Florida Democratic Party. “Florida needs bold leadership with experience, vision and a plan to win. That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy for Chair of the Florida Democrats,” Berrios...
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
ABC Action News

Florida Democrats may need 'new direction' following party chair’s resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The search is on for the next chair of the Florida Democratic Party. It comes as the current leader, Manny Diaz, abruptly resigned Monday. The former mayor of Miami served in the spot for a year and oversaw a series of brutal defeats during the November midterms. Republicans swept the Florida Cabinet. They kept the governor’s office and a US Senate seat. The GOP also nabbed super majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.
WSB Radio

Head of Florida Democrats resigns after disastrous midterms

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In...
floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott says Ron DeSantis is continuing the good work he started as Governor

A Miami radio interviewer asked Scott to evaluate his successor. The chilly relationship between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his predecessor is not abating. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked Tuesday to evaluate DeSantis’ performance as Governor. But during the interview on Miami’s WIOD radio, the Senator framed DeSantis as essentially following in his footsteps and continuing the job Scott did in Tallahassee for eight years, sidestepping opportunities to praise or otherwise evaluate his successor.
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Trey Price departing Florida Housing

Price’s resignation comes as Tallahassee gears up for the 2023 Legislative Session. After nearly six years at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), Trey Price is resigning as Executive Director of the affordable housing public-private partnership. Price’s resignation will take effect Feb. 1, as FHFC and other groups gear...
BOCANEWSNOW

Here’s What Florida Senator Rick Scott Told Me Today On WIOD

Newsmakers. Politicians. Celebrities. Evolution Of South Florida’s First News Off To Strong Start. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher MIAMI, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) — United States Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) joined me this morning on South Florida’s First News on NewsRadio 610 WIOD. A master of answering questions that weren’t actually being asked, Scott — […]
floridapolitics.com

Wilton Simpson praises Gov. DeSantis’ environmental spending plan

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson praised the executive order signed by the Governor on Monday that calls for billions of dollars in environmental spending over the next four years. “I want to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for his bold leadership on Florida’s environmental issues and for his continued focus on protecting...
floridapolitics.com

Chris Sununu says Ron DeSantis ‘would do well’ in New Hampshire Primary

Sununu may run for President himself. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu isn’t ruling out his own run for the White House, but he acknowledges other Governors may have a path. Among those potential candidates in 2024 is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and on Wednesday Sununu acknowledged DeSantis could “do well” in New Hampshire, were he to run for the Republican Presidential nomination next year.
floridapolitics.com

Diagnosis for 1.11.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

— Sanctioned — Florida Medicaid officials have sanctioned a Medicaid managed long-term care plan, according to a review of the state website. The website doesn’t show a financial penalty for the sanction and does not offer any other details. AHCA Communications staff did not respond Tuesday to Florida Politics’ request for information.
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
