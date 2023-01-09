ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Transfer Receiver Headed To ACC

Tennessee transfer receiver Walker Merrill signed with Wake Forest to continue his college football career Thursday. The rising junior found a home quickly, signing with the Demon Deacons just eight days after entering the transfer portal. “My time there (Knoxville) will always be cherished,” Merrill wrote in a statement announcing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee

Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday

If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County QB Walker Martinez commits to Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Anderson Country senior quarterback Walker Martinez will continue his football career at DII Carson-Newman University, Martinez announced on Thursday. Martinez led Anderson County to its first-ever state championship when he and the Mavericks defeated Pearl-Cohn in the 4A title game this past season. He finished...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
247Sports

Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC

Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN

