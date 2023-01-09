Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Transfer Receiver Headed To ACC
Tennessee transfer receiver Walker Merrill signed with Wake Forest to continue his college football career Thursday. The rising junior found a home quickly, signing with the Demon Deacons just eight days after entering the transfer portal. “My time there (Knoxville) will always be cherished,” Merrill wrote in a statement announcing...
WBIR
Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee
Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
WBIR
Preview: No. 5 Tennessee hosts Kentucky for another chapter in the storied rivalry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky square off in another rivalry matchup this Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are soaring high, having yet to lose in SEC play and are ranked fifth in the country. Things have not been going as well for Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were...
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
rockytopinsider.com
Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday
If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
Tennessee Football ends season with best AP poll finish since 2001 at No. 6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's historic run didn't quite reach 1998 championship-level heights, but it did come close after the Vols closed out the season in the top 10 and posted their best finish in more than two decades. The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll of...
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
WBIR
Anderson County QB Walker Martinez commits to Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Anderson Country senior quarterback Walker Martinez will continue his football career at DII Carson-Newman University, Martinez announced on Thursday. Martinez led Anderson County to its first-ever state championship when he and the Mavericks defeated Pearl-Cohn in the 4A title game this past season. He finished...
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
247Sports
Jerry Stackhouse: Tennessee is the best team in the SEC
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t hesitate on Tuesday night when discussing Tennessee’s current status in the SEC. "In my mind, (Tennessee) is the best team in the SEC,” Stackhouse said following Vanderbilt’s 77-68 loss to the fifth-ranked Vols inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. “Right now, they’re playing the best basketball. They're defending at a super high level. They’re making shots. They’re playing inside out. They’re doing all the things that great basketball teams do.”
WBIR
USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WATE
Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe
A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
WBIR
Knoxville teen becomes recipient of first-ever youth award for community work
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tylan Baker isn't one to rest on his accomplishments. In fact, he's not really one to rest, period. The 17-year-old from Knoxville keeps a schedule that would exhaust anyone. Baker is a student at Austin-East Magnet High School where he is a Project GRAD scholar with...
Comments / 0